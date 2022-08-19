Ukraine Economy To Receive Boost Thanks To QMALL And Oleksandr Usyk Partnership

Vilnius, Lithuania, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The QMALL cryptocurrency exchange and Ukrainian professional boxer Oleksandr Usyk have officially partnered up ahead of the athlete’s upcoming fight against Anthony Joshua on August 20th. The objective of the partnership is to promote the cryptocurrency sector whilst also bolstering the European market and helping Ukraine’s economy get back on track and have its market operate at a global level.

Important details

The collective efforts and support for Ukraine of both Usyk and QMALL shall demonstrate the joint power and capabilities of the two top brands to not just cryptocurrency enthusiasts, but also sports fans in general. Keeping this in mind, Oleksandr will emerge for his fight in front of a packed audience while wearing QMALL merchandise, which isn't a new phenomenon by any means as other athletes like Israel Adesanya also recently wore gear that was sponsored by and showcased Crypto.com.

The partnership between QMALL and Oleksandr could very well be advantageous for the market and aid in its recovery, as cryptocurrencies remain highly popular around the world, and the sheer volume of mainstream attention paid to these digital assets cannot be overstated.

Furthermore, QMALL has a European license and is legally allowed to operate in Europe. The exchange currently has over 300,000 European traders, and a number of launchpads for new European cryptocurrency initiatives will be launched on the exchange next month in September. QMALL users will also be able to invest in a wide range of new projects exclusively through the exchange's token. Holders of this token will find that they can access many additional benefits which will also have a direct effect on growth.

Previous achievements and future goals

Regarding previous accomplishments, QMALL's announcement about the formation of Europe's largest launchpad (QPad), which is open to crypto startups from all over the world, was a defining moment in the digital space. The project will be presented in partnership with Sophia Antipolis, Silicon Valley's French equivalent. QMALL had also embedded the Euro for the exhange's trading services in order to further enhance users' experiences on the platform and simplify the trading process.

Additionally, QMALL will introduce new launchpads before long, and the first Ukrainian Crypto Bank is also being developed. Lastly, cryptocurrency cards will be released soon as well as the world's first meta crypto exchange.

About QMALL

As a legally licensed crypto exchange, QMALL is legally permitted to function in Europe and offer its services. As previously mentioned, the exchange has gained more than 300,000 European traders, all of whom are actively taking part in the burgeoning crypto space through QMALL’s various trading functionalities such as basic, advanced and fast trading, OTC services, a trading derby, support for many cryptocurrency assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and more. QMALL will also launch numerous launchpads for new European crypto projects in September 2022, and the exchange's customers will be able to invest in many new projects as well via the native token (QMALL).

Essentially, the exchange wishes to help improve the current state of the European market and assist in its recovery following the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Like a majority of other cryptocurrency exchanges, QMALL has therefore established partnerships with the likes of Sophia Antipolis and most recently with Oleksandr Usyk.

