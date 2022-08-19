APE IN POKER BRINGS TRADITIONAL POKER TO WEB3 WITH NEW TECH

Cheyenne, WY, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The founders behind Ape In Poker have housed an online casino and sportsbook for the last five years and are now announcing their Poker Room Grand Opening, an online platform bridging traditional casino play with cryptocurrency and web3 technology.

The team of developers have committed themselves to simplifying the transition from traditional to web3 poker play for the average user, optimizing the user experience for any level of experience. For example, starting with their NFT mint on August 20th, the project will be offering numerous options for purchasing: cryptocurrency, credit, debit, Apple Pay, Google Pay will all be available.

For users with a more advanced cryptocurrency and NFT knowledge base, users will still be able to connect directly to the Ape In Poker website with their privately owned cryptocurrency wallets, eventually across multiple blockchains. Less experienced users will have the option to connect with a project team member to help assist them with getting an understanding of wallet safety and security as well as web3 basics, crypto 101 and even online poker tutorials.

To celebrate this announcement they will be releasing a very exclusive Genesis Players Card NFT.

The Ape in Poker NFT mint process itself will be hosted on their own website, which has impressive security measures in place and the most advanced Solana NFT minting technology to date. The NFTs will be minted and the art and attributes of the NFTs will be revealed post-mint, adding an extra layer of anticipation and excitement. The NFTs will also leverage Crossmint, a Stripe Credit/Debit/Apple/Google Pay payment processor, which will allow users the option to mint the NFTs and create a Solana wallet for a user to hold the NFT in. The users will only need an email address or phone number to mint an Ape In Poker NFT, an attribute not commonly seen in the web3 space.

In addition to bringing web3 technology to the online poker world, the Ape In Poker Genesis Player Card NFTs will provide holders with perks and utility, both online and in person.

Genesis Players Card NFT holders will receive a reduced amount of rake for every hand won on the site for life. Holders will also have the ability to stake their Genesis Players Card NFTs and earn house tokens which will be accepted on the Ape In Poker Site, as well as the Casino and Sportsbook.

With rarity integrated and the opportunity to upgrade your minted Players Cards, Herculean NFTs are the ultimate goal. These Players Card NFTs will get holders access to VIP areas at poker events all over the world, as well as free gifts when presented in person at different events, and reduced entry into real life tournaments, including the Main Event following the inaugural Ape In Poker Tour hosted this New Years in Las Vegas with a 1 million dollar guaranteed prize pool.

“The hard work, talent and commitment from the team of developers has been incredible and an honor to witness and be a part of.” says Web3 Advisor and Strategist, David Galan. “From the beginning, the Ape in Poker team wanted to bring a multi-layered NFT project to the poker community to further bridge that Web2 to Web3 gap in a way that is easy to navigate and ultimately, truly valuable to its community and NFT holders. They have definitely been able to achieve that and so much more”.

Ape In Poker will be minting their Genesis NFT Collection August 20th and 21st with Whitelist access first followed by Public access for any remaining. More information can be found on the website https://apeinpoker.com/ or discord https://discord.gg/apeinpoker.