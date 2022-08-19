Dedication Ceremony to Celebrate the Late Congressman John R. Lewis

TROY, Ala., Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, August 27 at 9 a.m. on Gardner-Bassett Road, Troy, Alabama, the John R. Lewis Legacy Institute will host a dedication ceremony for a marker that will be placed at the birthplace of "The Boy from Troy," the late Congressman John R. Lewis.

The private ceremony will include federal and state government officials, public and private business leaders, civic thought leaders, family members and other special guests.

The John R. Lewis Legacy Institute (JRLLI) is a 501(c)3, nonprofit organization comprised of members of Congressmen Lewis' immediate family, whose mission is to promote diversity, support civil rights education, and engage in community service projects, including but not limited to Social Justice, Education Equity and Health Awareness, enabling future generations to continue the legacy of good and necessary trouble. You can get more information about the institute online at www.johnrlewislegacyinstitute.org.

For more information regarding the event, please contact Director of Operations/Event Coordinator Kimberly Whitaker at kimberly@johnrlewislegacyinstitute.org or 716-310-5862. For media inquiries regarding the event, please contact Garry Lowe at garry@johnrlewislegacyinstitute.org or 404-884-8881.

