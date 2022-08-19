Superlative Digital Wealth Partner BitMonsters to Soon Launch its Crypto Wallet, Token, and Staking Platform

HONG KONG, CHINA, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Earning a great fortune is what every individual dreams of. However, a great fortune is mostly accompanied by huge risks. People in today’s world are abundantly investing in the world of digital assets in hope of a high-yielding passive income. But their limited knowledge of digital assets together with the extremely volatile financial markets causes them to lose their savings. In such cases, one should hire the services of experts. The services of a digital wealth partner should be adopted that helps unearth the best and easiest ways to make the most out of digital assets. BitMonsters is the leading choice of people when opting for a digital wealth partner.

Introduction to BitMonsters

The firm is a marketing platform that aids investors in making the most out of the numerous global financial markets. BitMonsters aspires to educate, promote and engage the community through its well-designed packages and services that it has to offer. It aids people in bringing their passive income to 25% by ameliorating their returns. The firm aims to exploit digital assets by gathering together the most rewarding opportunities and making them available to the general population. BitMonsters envisions its thriving and long-lasting ecosystem. The ecosystem has a crypto trading platform and distributes its platform resources to users. The firm through the provision of its Membership Reward program offers sublime earning opportunities to everyone.













Accomplished and Proficient Team

Louis Casper Dünweber, CEO of BitMonsters and a millionaire businessman with over 7 years of experience trading equities and 4 years in cryptocurrency trading holds the reins of the firm. BitMonsters also employs an experienced tokenomics advisor, Leandro Marcarian who holds 10+ years of experience in economic research and 5+ years experience in crypto analysis and tokenomics development. Erik Ho, the project advisor, began his journey with the firm after he saw the potential to compete with the leading Decentralized Exchanges of the era. BitMonsters also employs the services of Federico Orsi, the financial advisor, and Muhammad Subhan the CMO. Both of these individuals are highly skilled in their respective fields. Together this pre-eminent team of experts is bound to take BitMonsters to new heights.

BitMonsters Crypto Wallet, Token, and Staking Platform

The firm has planned an exhilarating and innovative Roadmap. Among innumerable events to be launched, there are 3 that hold general public interest. The firm plans on launching the BitMonsters Crypto Wallet. Through this cryptocurrency wallet software, individuals can trade numerous cryptocurrencies without any hindrance. BitM the utility token of the firm is soon to be launched as well. The token will be used on the platform, DEX platform and will be given out as rewards. Moreover a staking platform is to be launched as well that will serve as a great source of passive income for the community members.

Innovative Roadmap

BitMonsters has attained completion of a quarter of its Roadmap which includes important event launches like the Loyalty and Reward program. The upcoming events include the whitepaper release, basic course academy launch, BitMonsters Initial DEX Offering, BitM utility token unlock, Staking platform launch, BitMonsters DEX, Certik Audit of token contract, BitMonsters Academy launch, BitMonsters P2E arcade game launch, and BitMonsters Incubator Launch.

Simple Steps to Start Earning

BitMonsters believes that earning opportunities should be for everyone. To achieve this the firm makes earning very simple. Clients simply have to register themselves on BitMonsters, make a deposit, opt for a package, and get rewarded. Users can make investments as low as $100 and can take them out whenever they wish. The firm considers client success its foremost priority. This becomes the driving force behind the constant growth of the BitMonsters community.

Successful Events throughout the Globe

With over 5236 users from 45 countries, the BitMonsters community is ever-growing. The daily influx of new users is primarily due to the countless events conducted by the firm. BitMonsters has conducted events in Lithuania, Poland, UAE, Monaco, Latvia, Nigeria, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Austria.

BitMonsters with its well-planned Tokenomics, immutable Ecosystem and innovative utilities is bound to become the leading decentralized exchange in the forthcoming times.

To get more information about BitMonsters, visit the project’s official website.

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.



