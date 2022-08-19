Optimum Employer Solutions Recognized on Inc. 5000 2022 List

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimum Employer Solutions is thrilled to be acknowledged as one of Inc. Magazine's 5000 2022 most successful companies in America.

"To be included in this ranking of America's fastest growing companies is particularly rewarding for our team who have worked so hard during a time of unprecedented change," says President and Founder Kevin Gramian. "The success of our sales team - with their best year in 2021 - propelled us forward to earn our place on the Inc. 5000 list. Our growth is also a testament to the faith and confidence our clients continue to put in us as we find top talent and meet their diverse needs as employers."

To qualify for the annual Inc. 5000 list, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, independent, and founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. Companies, recognized for their spectacular growth, ingenuity and resilience, are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

Optimum Employer Solutions also appeared on OCBJs Best Places to Work list from 2016 to 2022, and on Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list in 2018, and every year since 2011.

About Optimum Employer Solutions

Optimum Employer Solutions - an IRS-designated Certified* Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) - was founded with the goal of helping small businesses survive, thrive, and compete for the best talent by giving them access to resources and benefits typically only found at very large companies. As a single, knowledgeable partner, we help our clients to focus on their core business and save time and money by handling all their HR, benefits, and payroll needs.

We Care About Your Humans

www.optimumhr.net

Media contact:

Jenafer Elin

949.208.9216

jenafere@optimumhr.net

