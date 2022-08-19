Alchemi Design & Publications is Celebrating It's 16 year Anniversary

Arnold, Maryland, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Maryland-based marketing and design agency Alchemi Design & Publications has been celebrating its 16-year anniversary this year, by offering new procedures, and services and donating to our heartfelt non-profits in honor of the occasion.

Founded in 2005, Alchemi Design began with the goal of creating cutting-edge graphic design and marketing solutions for a variety of clients including hospitality, tourism, and local businesses who needed integrated marketing in the Annapolis area. Over the last 16 years, Alchemi has grown from a two-person agency to multiple designers and staff offering extensive marketing services across Maryland and beyond including print, digital advertising, branding, social media management, website development, and public relations.

Always looking to the future, the agency researches and implements the latest marketing strategies to help their clients achieve their business goals, developing strategic partnerships with their clients. Many of their clients’ marketing objectives have won recognition through awards and features with DotComm and the Maryland Office of Tourism, including a recent spotlight by Governor Hogan and Fox News.

“I am so proud to see the sweet 16th anniversary of Alchemi Design,” said Meagan Connolly, principal and founder of Alchemi Design. “Forming Alchemi was an idea created at a different time in design and marketing. Our main goal was to create new brands and support print design for local businesses. Since then, I have enjoyed seeing Alchemi Design grow, not only in size, but in the new marketing ideas and solutions that we are able to offer our clients.”

Combining award-winning design and marketing, Alchemi Design aims to connect their clients with their customers and launch them into the forefront of their industry. Said Connolly, “The best moments are when clients give positive feedback and understanding how our marketing achievements benefits their own business goals. I truly enjoy our client partnerships and have built strong relationships that often go past marketing and help them with other business objectives. Our marketing helps propel our clients to be recognized as thought leaders in their industry.”

Alchemi Design has been through many changes through the years, expanding from focusing on smaller graphic design projects to larger $40 million revenue corporation marketing plans. Connolly is an Alumni of the John Hopkins 10k Small Business Goldman Sachs Entrepreneurship program and recently attended the 10k SB Summit in Washington DC with Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Paul, Ryan Reynolds and Former President Bush speaking about business growth and inspiring small business. Through this program, Connolly was able to create a growth plan and venture into mission specific industries. Today, Alchemi Design is DBE, MBE, and WBE certified.

In celebration of their anniversary, Alchemi Design is giving back to specific environmental organizations that align with the agency’s mission, which places a focus on sustainable business practices. Their contributions include donations to Mr. Beast’s #TeamTrees in honor of Earth Day and membership with the Severna Park chapter of Unity Gardens, a local nonprofit dedicated to increasing the use of native plants in communities. Alchemi is also a member of the Maryland Green Registry, an organization that helps create internal environmental and recycling programs. Alchemi Design will continue to contribute to the regional and local groups supporting Chesapeake Bay recovery. Said Connolly, “Maryland is our agency’s home, and we are dedicated to work, live, and create in a way that protects the Chesapeake Bay, its inhabitants, and future generations.”

To kick off the year, Alchemi Design launched its new website showcasing a new client portfolio, white papers on current marketing issues, and more. Follow Alchemi on Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin, and Twitter for current marketing news and updates.

