On Vacation Doctor Achieves a Major Milestone

PHOENIX, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In our continued commitment to give travelers peace of mind when traveling, On Vacation Doctor is proud to announce that we have added an additional 50,000+ English-speaking doctors and medical facilities around the world to our Premium Service.

On Vacation Doctor is proud to announce that we have added English-speaking doctors and facilities in over 230 countries, territories, and protectorates, located in over 5,000 different cities, including over 1,400 English-speaking doctors and facilities in Mexico alone, over 1,000 in France, over 900 in Brazil and over 700 in China.

Jorge Cordova, President and CEO of On Vacation Doctor, commented, "It is our commitment to build the largest database of English-speaking doctors and medical facilities in the world to give travelers Peace of Mind when traveling." On Vacation Doctor is now practically everywhere.

What Is On Vacation Doctor?

On Vacation Doctor, is the leading application "app" providing international travelers peace of mind when traveling. On Vacation Doctor's commitment to international travelers is to make traveling safer by providing access to a directory of English-speaking doctors, facilities, and local emergency numbers for every country as well as 24-hour U.S. Embassy emergency numbers.

Traveling to a foreign country where they speak a different language can be an exciting element of international travel, but it can also post risks if a traveler gets sick and needs medical attention. Being able to communicate with someone in your native language, or a common language, of English provides greater clarity when communicating issues to a medical provider and reduces the risk of misdiagnosis.

"Giving families, solo travelers and the business community Peace of Mind while traveling overseas takes the worrying about medical issues out and makes the trip more enjoyable," said Jorge Cordova, CEO of On Vacation Doctor. "Without having to worry about communicating or finding resources in a foreign country, in a foreign language with foreign-sounding names, On Vacation Doctor lets you enjoy your trip and opens up travel to new people."

On Vacation Doctor supports and encourages international travel and makes it more enjoyable by relieving the worry of having a medical issue arise while traveling and not being able to find help. The On Vacation Doctor app provides peace of mind while traveling that you will be able to find an English-speaking doctor or facility in case you need medical assistance.

