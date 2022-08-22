FY Financial Results Webinar

Perth, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FY22 RESULTS INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL

Perth, Western Australia/August 22, 2022/ Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its FY22 Financial Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEST on Wednesday August 31, 2022.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Wednesday August 31, 2022

Perth – 7:00am

Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am		Canada: Tuesday August 30, 2022

Toronto – 7:00pm

Vancouver – 4:00pm		UK: Wednesday August 31, 2022

London – 12:00am

Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wbqsUTe-Q5GHiDXj5ucBhA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID:

896 3057 3921

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom
Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149

+61 3 7018 2005		+65 3165 1065+1 778 907 2071+1 669 900 9128+64 9 884 6780+44 203 901 7895


ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
Email: IR@perseusmining.com

ABN: 27 106 808 986

WWW.PERSEUSMINING.COM		CONTACTS:

Claire Hall

Corporate Communications
+61 414 558 202
Claire.hall@perseusmining.com

Nathan Ryan

Media Relations
+61 4 20 582 887
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kkfF3kQxW

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com.

This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.

