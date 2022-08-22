English Finnish



NoHo Partners Plc



MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 22.8.2022 9:00



NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi)



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Hanna-Stiina Niemi

Position: Closely associated person



(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Mika Niemi

Position: Member of the Board



Issuer: NoHo Partners Oyj

LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 18655/4/4

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2022-08-19

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000064332

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 250 Unit price: 7.79 EUR

(2): Volume: 50 Unit price: 7.79 EUR

(3): Volume: 230 Unit price: 7.79 EUR

(4): Volume: 200 Unit price: 7.79 EUR

(5): Volume: 1500 Unit price: 7.78 EUR

(6): Volume: 420 Unit price: 7.78 EUR

(7): Volume: 350 Unit price: 7.78 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(7): Volume: 3000 Volume weighted average price: 7.78243 EUR



Additional information:

Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376



Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Major media

www.noho.fi/en



