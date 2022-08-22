NoHo Partners Plc
MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 22.8.2022 9:00
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi)
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hanna-Stiina Niemi
Position: Closely associated person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Mika Niemi
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: NoHo Partners Oyj
LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 18655/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-08-19
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000064332
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 250 Unit price: 7.79 EUR
(2): Volume: 50 Unit price: 7.79 EUR
(3): Volume: 230 Unit price: 7.79 EUR
(4): Volume: 200 Unit price: 7.79 EUR
(5): Volume: 1500 Unit price: 7.78 EUR
(6): Volume: 420 Unit price: 7.78 EUR
(7): Volume: 350 Unit price: 7.78 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(7): Volume: 3000 Volume weighted average price: 7.78243 EUR
Additional information:
Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376
NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Sea Horse, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time employees. The Group aims to achieve turnover of MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.
