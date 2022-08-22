Acrylate Oligomer Market is expected to Grow at a Steady CAGR of 5.68% between 2022 and 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global acrylate oligomer market is expected to grow at a moderate 5.68% CAGR for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The acrylate oligomer market was valued at an estimated US$ 2.1 Bn in 2021. Elevated demand for acrylate oligomer from different industries like buildings & construction, paintings & coating, and many others is likely to foster a healthy market environment for acrylate oligomer over the forecast period.



The growing inclination for UV-cured paints, adhesives, and coating resins, along with the rapid expansion of the building and construction industry and the automotive sector are some of the market drivers for acrylate oligomers. Over the past few years, acrylate oligomers have been gaining traction in the paints and coatings industry because of their excellent chemical resistance and fast curing properties. Thus acrylate oligomers are being extensively used in the ultraviolet (UV) and electron beam curing applications. Additionally, rapid expansion of the building and construction sector owing to the economic boom as well as rising government initiatives and investments is propelling the demand for the acrylate oligomer market.

Besides, the advancing automotive and electronics industries are likely to create attractive growth opportunities for acrylate oligomer manufacturers during the upcoming decade. Acrylate oligomers are ideal for the production of automotive coatings and adhesives which require strong bonding properties to withstand extreme environmental conditions. With its inherent properties, acrylate oligomers meet this requirement of the automotive industry. Moreover, the introduction of new advanced acrylate oligomers in the market is expected to further expand the global acrylate oligomer market dimensions in the near future.

“Increasing adoption of acrylate oligomer in ultraviolet and electron beam curing of coatings and inks is likely to augment the market growth of the product over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Rising demand for high-performance coatings to fuel market possibilities.

Implementation of stringent environmental protection regulations hinders the market prospects for acrylate oligomer.

The Asia Pacific is to retain its market lead over the forecast period.

Acrylate oligomers market in Europe to display steady growth during 2022-2032.

Competitive Landscape

Arkema SA, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Royal DSM, Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd., Nippon Gohsei, Lambson Limited, Allnex Group, Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation, Toagosei Co. Ltd., IGM Resins B.V., Alberdingk Boley GmbH, and Miwon Specialty Chemical Co. Ltd., and others are some of the major players in the acrylate oligomer market profiled in the full version of the report.

The presence of a large number of regional and domestic players has resulted in a highly competitive market. Major market players are interested in adopting different strategies like new product launches, and the establishment of new manufacturing facilities across profitable regions. These businesses also engage in strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions.

More Insights into the Acrylate Oligomer Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global acrylate oligomer market, providing historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and range, the market is segmented based on type (urethane acrylates oligomer, polyester acrylates oligomer, laminated acrylates oligomer, epoxy acrylates oligomer, other acrylates oligomer), end use industry (automotive & transportation, chemicals & plastics, buildings & construction, paint & coatings and adhesives, other industries), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, Asia Pacific is predicted to retain its lead in the global acrylate oligomers market during the assessment period of 2022 to 2032. Rapid industrialization and urbanization, the presence of major acrylate oligomers manufacturers, easy availability of raw materials at affordable costs, and favorable government policies are propelling the market growth in this region.

Swiftly growing countries like China and India are undergoing an increase in demand for high-performance paints and coatings due to expanding automotive and construction sectors. Consequently, the sales of acrylate oligomers in the region are likely to spike over the assessment period.

Apart from the Asia Pacific, the Europe acrylate oligomer market is projected to demonstrate stable growth during the assessment period. This growth is attributed to the rapid expansion of industries like building & construction, and chemicals & plastics. There is a notable surge in demand in countries like the U.K., France, and Germany. This is owing to the presence of various leading acrylate oligomer manufacturers among other factors.

Key Segments Profiled in the Acrylate Oligomer Industry Survey

By Type:

Urethane Acrylates Oligomer

Polyester Acrylates Oligomer

Laminated Acrylates Oligomer

Epoxy Acrylates Oligomer

Other Acrylate Oligomer





By End-Use Industry:

Automotive & Transportation

Chemicals & Plastics

Buildings and Construction

Paint & Coatings and Adhesives

Other Industries





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa





