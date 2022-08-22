Global Insulin Patch Pumps Market Report 2022: Market is Expected to Reach $1.63 Billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.58% - Long-term Forecast to 2031

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insulin Patch Pumps Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global insulin patch pumps market is expected to grow from $1.10 billion in 2021 to $1.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.24%. The insulin patch pumps market is expected to reach $1.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.58%.



Major players in the insulin patch pumps market are Cellnovo, Insulet Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Hoffmann-La-Roche AG, Cequr SA, Animus Corp, Ypsomed, Abbott Laboratories Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Braun Melsungen AG, Sanofi, Eoflow, Johnson & Johnson, Zealand Pharma and Debiotech SA.



North America was the largest region in the insulin patch pumps market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the insulin patch pumps market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The insulin patch pumps market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides insulin patch pumps market statistics, including insulin patch pumps industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a insulin patch pumps market share, detailed insulin patch pumps market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the insulin patch pumps industry. This insulin patch pumps market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The rising prevalence of diabetes across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the insulin patch pumps market in the forecast period. Diabetes is a major disease around the world, and it is caused due to many reasons by lifestyle and food habits. Insulin patch pumps help in the convenient delivery of insulin directly into the body and many people with diabetes find insulin pumps to be more convenient than insulin injections.

The rising prevalence of diabetes leads to a need for insulin patch pumps. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2021, around 537 million people in the age group between 20 to 79 years are suffering from diabetes and these numbers are estimated to reach 643 million by 2030. In 2021, around 6.7 million people died due to diabetes. Therefore, the rising prevalence of diabetes across the globe will propel the growth of the insulin patch pumps market.



Integration of the advanced technologies in insulin patch pumps is the key trend gaining popularity in the insulin patch pumps market. Insulin patch pumps are being integrated with the advanced technologies such as integration with a smartphone and enabling automation in insulin delivery.

Continuous glucose monitors and traditional insulin pumps are evolving into smarter devices that can automate insulin delivery. These devices offer convenient and easy-to-use features while reducing manual intervention for insulin delivery. For instance, in January 2022, Insulet Corporation, a US-based innovative medical device company announced the FDA clearance of its Omnipod 5 automated Insulin delivery system for people with type 1 diabetes aged 6 years and older.

It is the first and only tubeless automated insulin delivery system with compatible smartphone control. It makes it easier than ever to manage glucose with no multiple daily injections, no tubes, and zero fingersticks to help simplify life with diabetes.



In April 2020, Zealand Pharma, a Danish biotechnology research company acquired Valeritas for $23 million. With this acquisition, Zealand Pharma aims to transform into a fully integrated biotech company with an established footprint in the US diabetes market and provide the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device to help people manage their diabetes. Valeritas is a US-based medical technology company offering innovative drug delivery solutions.



The countries covered in the insulin patch pumps market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Insulin Patch Pumps Market Characteristics



3. Insulin Patch Pumps Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Insulin Patch Pumps



5. Insulin Patch Pumps Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Insulin Patch Pumps Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Insulin Patch Pumps Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Insulin Patch Pumps Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Insulin Patch Pumps Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Traditional Insulin Pumps

Smart Insulin Pump

Disposable Insulin Pumps

6.2. Global Insulin Patch Pumps Market, Segmentation By Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Basal

Bolus

6.3. Global Insulin Patch Pumps Market, Segmentation By Pump Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Tethered Pump

Patch Pump

6.4. Global Insulin Patch Pumps Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

6.5. Global Insulin Patch Pumps Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hospital

Clinics

Laboratories

Others

7. Insulin Patch Pumps Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Insulin Patch Pumps Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Insulin Patch Pumps Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/159s4n