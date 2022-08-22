Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Report 2022-2026 & 2031: Implementation Of AI/ML and Robotics, Consolidation of Companies, Use Of Drones For Environment Monitoring

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Consulting Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The environmental consulting services market reached a value of nearly $56,394.3 million in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $56,394.3 million in 2021 to $93,612.9 million in 2026 at a rate of 10.7%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2026 and reach $157,945.5 million in 2031.



Growth in the historic period resulted from low interest rates, strong economic growth in emerging markets, impact of e-waste, increased government regulation and a rise in shale oil and gas production.



Going forward, the faster economic growth, increasing investments in smart cities, global collaboration for environmental protection, sustainable development and an increase in global construction activity will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the environmental consulting services market in the future include intense competition and new technologies in environment and waste management.



The environmental consulting services market is segmented by service type into investment assessment and auditing, permitting and compliance, project and information management, monitoring and testing and other service types. The monitoring and testing market was the largest segment of the environmental consulting services market segmented by service type, accounting for 28.0% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the investment assessment and auditing market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the environmental consulting services market segmented by service type, at a CAGR of 11.9% during 2021-2026.



The environmental consulting services market is segmented by client type into mining, manufacturing and process industries, energy and utilities, government and regulators, infrastructure and development, and other clients. The government and regulators market was the largest segment of the environmental consulting services market segmented by client type, accounting for 30.5% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the energy and utilities market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the environmental consulting services market segmented by client type, at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2021-2026.



The environmental consulting services market is segmented by environmental area into land, water, air and combined. The water market was the largest segment of the environmental consulting services market segmented by environmental area, accounting for 28.8% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the water market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the environmental consulting services market segmented by environmental area, at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2021-2026.



North America was the largest region in the environmental consulting services market, accounting for 40.6% of the total in 2021. It was followed by Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the environmental consulting services market will be Eastern Europe, and, Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 14.8% and 14.5% respectively. These will be followed by Africa, and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 14.4% and 12.5% respectively.



The pandemic has impacted the environmental consulting services market as on-site work has reduced significantly due to lockdowns, travel restrictions and remote working. The demand for services came down and revenues declined. The shortage in liquidity forced downsizing and other cost-cutting measures like reduced budgets for attending events and pay cuts. COVID-19 will however accelerate the low-carbon transition by a couple of years which will mean increased demand for environmental consulting services in the future.



The global environmental consulting services market is fairly fragmented, with a number of global players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 16.69% of the total market in 2020. The key players in global environmental consulting services are focusing on expanding their operational and business presence in the market through strategic acquisition of emerging and innovative companies.

AECOM was the largest competitor with 4.89% share of the market, followed by Wood Group PLC with 2.28%, Arcadis with 2.06%, Jacobs with 1.75%, WSP GLOBAL INC. with 1.69%, Tetra Tech with 1.12%, Stantec, with 1.08%, Environmental Resources Management with 0.78%, Ramboll with 0.54% and Mott Macdonald Group Limited with 0.50%.

12. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Environmental Consulting Services Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Increase In Creative Ways To Access Data

12.3. Impact On Companies

12.4. Decreased Demand For Environmental Consulting Services

12.5. Future Outlook

13. Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Size And Growth

13.1. Market Size

13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2016 - 2021, Value ($ Million)

13.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2016 - 2021

13.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2016 - 2021

13.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2021 - 2026, 2031F Value ($ Million)

13.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2021 - 2026

13.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2021 - 2026

14. Environmental Consulting Services Market, Regional Analysis

14.1. Global Environmental Consulting Services Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)

14.2. Global Environmental Consulting Services Market, 2016 - 2026, Historic And Forecast, By Region

14.3. Global Environmental Consulting Services Market, 2021 - 2026, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

15. Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Segmentation

15.1. Global Environmental Consulting Services Market, Segmentation By Service Type, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)

15.2. Global Environmental Consulting Services Market, Segmentation By Client Type, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)

15.3. Global Environmental Consulting Services Market, Segmentation By Environmental Area, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)

16. Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

16.1. Environmental Consulting Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global

16.2. Per Capita Average Environmental Consulting Services Market Expenditure, Global

16.3. Environmental Consulting Services Percentage of GDP, 2021, Major Countries

