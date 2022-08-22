Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 33

Icelandic English

In week 33 2022 Festi purchased in total 600,000 own shares for total amount of 135,400,000 ISK as follows:





Week Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total shares bought Total puchase price 33 15.8.2022 11:39:49 75.000 226 16.950.000 4.365.000 953.545.000 33 15.8.2022 12:16:31 100.000 226 22.600.000 4.465.000 976.145.000 33 15.8.2022 14:38:16 50.000 226 11.300.000 4.515.000 987.445.000 33 16.8.2022 13:46:19 100.000 226 22.600.000 4.615.000 1.010.045.000 33 17.8.2022 13:20:32 100.000 226 22.600.000 4.715.000 1.032.645.000 33 18.8.2022 10:52:27 20.000 226 4.520.000 4.735.000 1.037.165.000 33 18.8.2022 11:51:15 55.000 226 12.430.000 4.790.000 1.049.595.000 33 18.8.2022 13:19:11 100.000 224 22.400.000 4.890.000 1.071.995.000 600.000 135.400.000





The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.



Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 4,890,000 own shares for 1,071,995,000 ISK and holds today 4,890,000 own shares or 1.56% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.



For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. ( mki@festi.is ).







