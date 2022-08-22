Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 33

Kopavogi, ICELAND

In week 33 2022 Festi purchased in total 600,000 own shares for total amount of 135,400,000 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
3315.8.202211:39:4975.00022616.950.0004.365.000953.545.000
3315.8.202212:16:31100.00022622.600.0004.465.000976.145.000
3315.8.202214:38:1650.00022611.300.0004.515.000987.445.000
3316.8.202213:46:19100.00022622.600.0004.615.0001.010.045.000
3317.8.202213:20:32100.00022622.600.0004.715.0001.032.645.000
3318.8.202210:52:2720.0002264.520.0004.735.0001.037.165.000
3318.8.202211:51:1555.00022612.430.0004.790.0001.049.595.000
3318.8.202213:19:11100.00022422.400.0004.890.0001.071.995.000
   600.000 135.400.000  


The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 4,890,000 own shares for 1,071,995,000 ISK and holds today 4,890,000 own shares or 1.56% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).