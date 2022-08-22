Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 33

In week 33 2022 Festi purchased in total 600,000 own shares for total amount of 135,400,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total shares bought
|Total puchase price
|33
|15.8.2022
|11:39:49
|75.000
|226
|16.950.000
|4.365.000
|953.545.000
|33
|15.8.2022
|12:16:31
|100.000
|226
|22.600.000
|4.465.000
|976.145.000
|33
|15.8.2022
|14:38:16
|50.000
|226
|11.300.000
|4.515.000
|987.445.000
|33
|16.8.2022
|13:46:19
|100.000
|226
|22.600.000
|4.615.000
|1.010.045.000
|33
|17.8.2022
|13:20:32
|100.000
|226
|22.600.000
|4.715.000
|1.032.645.000
|33
|18.8.2022
|10:52:27
|20.000
|226
|4.520.000
|4.735.000
|1.037.165.000
|33
|18.8.2022
|11:51:15
|55.000
|226
|12.430.000
|4.790.000
|1.049.595.000
|33
|18.8.2022
|13:19:11
|100.000
|224
|22.400.000
|4.890.000
|1.071.995.000
|600.000
|135.400.000
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 4,890,000 own shares for 1,071,995,000 ISK and holds today 4,890,000 own shares or 1.56% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).