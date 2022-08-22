Steel Market Global Market Report 2022: Integration of Artificial Intelligence (Ai) and the Development of Rolling and Casting Techniques That Assist in Improving Production Presents Opportunities

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Steel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global steel market reached a value of US$ 874.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,052.25 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.13% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Steel Market Trends:

Significant growth in the automotive industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Steel is widely used in the production of automobile structures, such as doors, engines, trunk closures, braking systems, fuel tanks, gears steering and braking systems. In line with this, the increasing demand for flat steel by automobile manufacturers to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce the overall weight of the vehicles is favoring the market growth.

Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and the development of rolling and casting techniques that assist in improving steel production methods to create designs that are resistant to pressure, temperature and corrosion, are providing an impetus to the market growth. Additionally, the widespread product adoption in the construction industry due to its properties, including ductility and durability, thus making the buildings earthquake-resistant, is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing product demand for manufacturing military aircraft and extensive infrastructural developments across the globe, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Type:

  • Flat Steel
  • Long Steel

Breakup by Product:

  • Structural Steel
  • Prestressing Steel
  • Bright Steel
  • Welding Wire and Rod
  • Iron Steel Wire
  • Ropes
  • Braids

Breakup by Application:

  • Building and Construction
  • Electrical Appliances
  • Metal Products
  • Automotive
  • Transportation
  • Mechanical Equipment
  • Domestic Appliances

Breakup by Region

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Steel Market

6 Market Breakup by Type

7 Market Breakup by Product

8 Market Breakup by Application

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • ArcelorMittal S.A.
  • EVRAZ plc
  • Gerdau S.A.
  • Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd
  • JFE Steel Corporation (JFE Holdings Inc.)
  • Jiangsu Shagang Group Co. Ltd
  • Nippon Steel Corporation
  • Nucor Corporation
  • Shougang Group Co. Ltd.
  • Tata Steel Ltd. (Tata Group)
  • thyssenkrupp AG
  • United States Steel Corporation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cttt9c

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                        

                Steel Market
                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Flat Steel
                            
                            
                                Iron and Steel
                            
                            
                                Iron Ore
                            
                            
                                Long Steel
                            
                            
                                Steel
                            
                            
                                Steel Automotive
                            
                            
                                Steel Building
                            
                            
                                Steel Production 
                            
                            
                                Structural Steel
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data