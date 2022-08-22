Global EV Quarterly Update Q2-2022

Bangalore, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobility Foresights has released Global EV quarterly update report : Q2-2022





EV Volumes (BEV+PHEV+HEV) in Q2-2022 crossed 3.5M units globally.China and Europe continued to be the market drivers in Q2-2022 as both regions crossed 1Million EV sales in the period.





The volume growth in EVs in 2022 will be propelled by China and Europe.However, the expected surge in battery costs could drive the price of EVs sold in 2026 up anywhere between $1,500 and $3,000 per vehicle.





Recent developments in batteries include silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries developed by Enovix from California and the Solid State Batteries by Solid Power.





Download sample

https://mobilityforesights.com/product/ev-market-update/







Key Updates in Regional Sales

In Q2-2022, top 3 regions (China. Europe & US) accounted for ~88% of the global EV sales in the period i.e., 3.1M units out of 3.5M units

In Europe EVs (BEVs+HEVs+PHEVs) accounted for 41% of the overall Passenger Vehicles sold in the Q2-2022 period. The share was ~37% for the year 2021

In China, the EVs share increased sharply as ~28% of the new passenger vehicles sold in Q2-2022 were EVs. In H1-2022, total number of EVs sold crossed 3M and the number is expected to breach 6M units in 2022

In markets like GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) and ASEAN the Q2-2022 sales were <5,000 for the quarter







Key Updates in EV Component sourcing

EV Battery updates





Solid-state EV battery Suppliers have initiated the internal testing in H2-2022 and the mass production is expected to begin by 2024

Battery prices are expected to rise 22% by 2026 due to scarcity of Lithium post 2023 period. However, throughout 2022 and and till the end of 2023 the prices are expected to be stagnant

CATL’s 1st generation sodium-ion batteries will be used across EVs and stationary storage, targeting a launch in 2023.

BYD is developing 2nd gen Blade battery with a high energy density of 180 Wh/kg, a nearly 17% increase from current density









Buy complete report | Immediate delivery available

https://mobilityforesights.com/product/ev-market-update/









EV On-Board Charger, DC-DC Converter updates

Toyota integrated the On-Board Charger and DC-DC Converter to fit into its bZ4X BEV model and the vehicle was launched in April 2022

Si-C 800-V supportive EV inverter is the preferred option by the OEMs for the upcoming EV lineup. On that front, BorgWarner developed a 800-V EV inverter is designed with “Viper” technology which helps in limited consumption of Semiconductor & SiC material





E-Axle

Nidec Corporation will be building an e-axle production plant in Pinghu, Zhejiang Province in China

E-axle developed by BluE Nexus Corporation, AISIN Corporation, and DENSO Corporation was fitted in the Toyota’s bZ4X model









Key Updates in EV Incentives

China is planning to extend EV subsidies, and the government considers it necessary to stimulate the market, besides tackling slow growth in the auto industry till 2023.

China plans to build enough charging stations for 20 million electric vehicles by 2025

In Japan, incentives for battery electric cars and PHEVs doubled from 400,000 yen to 800,000 yen ($7,743) and from 200,000 yen to 400,000 ($3,872) yen respectively.







Key Updates in EV Charging Stations

In Q2 2022, Tesla had a fast expansion rate of its Supercharging network. The number of new stations amounted to 247 in U.S

ABB E-mobility and Shell planned to launch the network of Terra 360’s, the world’s fastest electric car charger capable of charging 100km in less than 3 minutes.

Oil Companies in India have planned to set up 22,000 EV charging stations in prominent cities and on national highways across the country.





To know more about Global Electric vehicle market, read our report





COMPANIES PROFILED

BYD

JAC

Geely

Chery

Roewe(SAIC)

BMW

Tesla Motors

VW Group

Renault- Nissan- Mitsubishi Alliance

Hyundai-KIA Motors

Robert Bosch GmBH

Continental AG

Magna International

CATL

Panasonic Corporation

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@mobilityforesights.com | +1 315 675 4056

About Us

We are among the very few market research firms globally, specialized in mobility domain(s). Our zone of research entails automotive, aerospace, marine, locomotive, logistics and construction & agricultural equipment.We deal in syndicated research, custom research and consumer research for all the above domains mentioned.

We envision the future of mobility every single day, following mobility domains is not just our profession rather it's our passion. We are here, just to serve you in the most ideal way and your fulfillment is above everything else.

For Latest Updates Follow Us

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/mobilityforesights/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mobility-foresights-private-limited