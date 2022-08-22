Paraguay Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2022-2027 Featuring Investors - IPXON Networks and TIGO

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paraguay Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyses the Paraguay data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Paraguay is a growing economy in Latin America, with international trade relations with major markets, a fast-growing public sector, and government initiatives for digitalization driving market growth.

The Government of Paraguay is also working towards strengthening the market with initiatives such as Building the Paraguay of 2030, also known as the National Agenda 2030, the Personal Credit Data Protection Law, and the establishment of REDIEX, which helps in preparing information related to business opportunities in Paraguay.

Despite being a landlocked country, Paraguay shares its borders with major markets such as Brazil and Argentina, empowering it in terms of connectivity, trade, and energy sharing. The government is also working towards improving inland connectivity with the establishment of a national fiber-optic network.

Paraguay also has a presence of free trade zones that further drive opportunities for investment in the market with benefits in terms of tax exemption for foreign investments and custom duty exemptions for imports by local organizations.

Paraguay also has the availability of an abundance of renewable energy generated from hydropower, with hydropower dam projects also sharing energy with major markets such as Brazil and Argentina.

PARAGUAY DATA CENTER MARKET OUTLOOK

The market has a presence of global cloud service providers such as Microsoft and Google, who have their storage locations established in the country, which is expected to further drive the investment by cloud service providers in the market.

The demand for colocation is expected to increase in sectors such as agriculture, cloud, IT & telecom, and government in the coming years. Sectors such as BFSI and healthcare are also expected to fuel the demand for retail colocation in the market.

Paraguay is among the highest renewable energy generators in Latin America, with around 82% of the energy mix generated from hydropower and biomass.

Government and organizations are also aiming to increase investments in the adoption of artificial intelligence in their operations. For instance, The Government of Paraguay has developed a platform named as ParaEmpleo that uses artificial intelligence to analysis of the capabilities of applicants and assign specific job opportunities.

PARAGUAY DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some of the key investors in the Paraguay data center market include Tigo Business and IPXON Networks.

The market has a wide opportunity for investments from colocation and telecom data center operators owing to government initiatives, availability of green energy, and growing digitalization.

The market has the presence of several global IT infrastructure providers such as Dell Technologies, Huawei Technologies, Lenovo, Juniper Networks, and IBM.

Modular data center providers have a tremendous opportunity within Paraguay, and there is a fewer number of traditional brick-and-mortar data centers owing to the region being considered at higher risk than its neighbors.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region(Area and Power Capacity)

Asuncion

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

Dell Technologies

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS & SUB-CONTRACTORS

Cundall

SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

Armstrong Ceiling Solutions

Caterpillar

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Panduit

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv Group

DATA CENTER INVESTORS

IPXON Networks

TIGO

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Paraguay

Historical Market Scenario

2 Unique Data Center Properties

Data Center It Load Capacity

Data Center White Floor Area Space

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by City (Asunction)

Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Paraguay

Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors of Paraguay Market

Data Center Investments

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Paraguay

Colocation Services Market in Paraguay

Retail Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Restraints

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation

IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Chapter 7 Key Market Participants

It Infrastructure Providers

Construction Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

Chapter 8 Appendix

