Global Electric Vehicle Market Report 2022: Enhanced Environmental Awareness and Growing Need for Urban Mobility - Forecast to 2027

The global electric vehicle market value is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for electric vehicles to support a clean environment.
Besides, technological advancements in electric vehicles with the incorporation of IoT and artificial intelligence is supporting the growth of the global electric vehicle market. Enhanced environmental awareness and growing need for urban mobility are propelling the demand for electric vehicles.
Chinese electric vehicles have amassed a sizable consumer base all over the world. Although European countries have registered the faster growth, other countries such as China and South Korea are expected to have the most consistent growth and sale shares of electric vehicles in the future, anticipated to fuel the growth of the global electric vehicle market in the coming years.
As the toxicity of the air increases, the threat of environmental depletion and the cause of various diseases grows. This has alerted the population and governments to focus on finding solutions that can reduce environmental pollution while preserving the limited natural fuel sources. With increased industrialization, globalization, and the combustion of petroleum products, the demand for alternative fuels is growing, driving the growth of the global electric vehicles.
Along with an electric fuel source, manufacturers are rapidly adopting artificial intelligence and the internet of things, which is intriguing consumer and changing their preferences. Growing investments in the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure as well as higher efficiency of electric vehicle batteries are expected to drive the global electric vehicle market in the next five years.
In-dash navigation systems, automotive microcontrollers, vehicle-to-grid technology, advanced driver assistance systems, and other advanced features are becoming increasingly popular. Growing application of connected devices in electric vehicles is also supporting the growth of the global electric vehicle market during the forecast period.
The passenger car segment is anticipated to register the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising sales and production of passenger vehicles.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global electric vehicle from 2017 to 2021.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of global electric vehicle market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.
- To classify and forecast the global electric vehicle market based on vehicle type, propulsion, range, battery capacity, region, and company.
- To identify the dominant region or segment in the global electric vehicle market.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the global electric vehicle market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global electric vehicle market.
- To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global electric vehicle market.
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global electric vehicle market.
