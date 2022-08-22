ROSINBOMB™, Market Leader in Professional and Consumer Extraction Products and Technology, Announces Major Strategic Patent Grant

RENO, Nev., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROSINBOMB (OTC:ROSN), industry leading developer and manufacturer of the highly acclaimed ROSINBOMB line of solventless extraction products and technology, are pleased to announce the granting of this very significant patent from the U.S. Patent office. This is the third patent granted to Rosinbomb for their groundbreaking technology implementation and this should be considered the extremely significant.



U.S. Patent number 11241852 has been granted to Rosinbomb. This patent covers the unique and proprietary way in which Rosinbomb creates significant amounts of force by way of implementing an electrically powered actuator The Actuator allows Rosinbomb products to create multiple tons of force simply by way of a three prong plug and standard electrical outlets. Competitors are only able to come close to generating these force levels by using compressors and hydraulics, neither of which are organic. All of Rosinbomb products are operate 100 percent organically and produce safe and solventless extracts.

Rosinbomb’s CEO, Fred Angelopoulos, said, “We are thrilled to receive this patent on our power source from the U.S. Patent office. This is a major breakthrough for the company. Force is instrumental in the extraction process as more force creates better yields and higher ROI for the processors and consumers. This patent ensures our leadership position in the marketplace and protects the company from copycat manufacturers.”

This is the third major and significant patent granted to Rosinbomb and the second this year. Rosinbomb’s intellectual property is a key factor in their engineering approach. Widely acclaimed as having the most elegant design and technological implementation the market, Rosinbomb intends to enforce their patents stringently and vigorously pursue any violators in the marketplace both in the U.S. and Overseas.

ROSINBOMB continues to be celebrated by experts and leading media outlets. Forbes.com called the Rocket "Revolutionary Technology That Creates Perfect Rosin Every time" and Tech expert website Engadget named the Rocket "The Panini Press Of Plants."

Rosinbomb is the only company in the industry that offers a TrueForce Guarantee™, ensuring that the users will always receive the amount of force that is stated on the product and protecting them from companies that misrepresent the force of their products.

To view the complete line of Rosinbomb presses and accessories please visit http://www.rosinbomb.com .

Product Information

Currently available ROSINBOMB™ products include the consumer targeted ROSINBOMB Rocket press along with the commercially targeted ROSINBOMB M-60 press and related accessories. The proprietary technology used in the hugely popular presses utilizes a combination of heat and pressure to generate quality, organic concentrates and essential oils at a competitive price. The produced extracts are clean, pure and, most importantly, solvent-less. Products are available for purchase through select distributors, retailers and directly at rosinbomb.com .

About ROSINBOMB

Rosinbomb (OTC:ROSN) has over four years of operating history developing and producing the ROSINBOMB™ line of rosin presses and accessories for extracting organic concentrates. Founded as a family company with deep roots in creating press technology for the organic fruit and vegetable juice market, ROSINBOMB presses require no chemicals or additional hardware to operate. The presses are plug-and-press out of the box. The technology uses patent pending techniques to optimize extraction potential and allow the user the ability to easily produce naturally extracted, organic concentrates. Additional information can be found at rosinbomb.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the company's products and services.

