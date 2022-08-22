Global circular economy market size to record 7.8% CAGR through 2027

Pune, India, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global circular economy market is anticipated to progress with 7.8% CAGR during 2021-2027 to amass USD 657111 million by the end of study period.





The market segments that affect overall valuation are then briefly discussed, along with their growth rate and revenue contribution over the course of the projected period. The geographical trends, monetary contributions, and anticipated growth rates of each of the countries are looked at. The article then goes on to cover the strategies of top-tier businesses to solidify their place in the sector.

The industry is primarily driven by growing population around the world, concerns about environmental degradation, and massive amount of waste generation.

For the unversed, the circular economy refers to use of numerous methods and resources for value preservation from waste, such as energy, materials, services, etc. Instead of trashing things, the main goal is to reuse, recycle, and remanufacture them to stimulate the economy.

Strict regulations for waste management and recycling are pushing a number of businesses to decarbonize & digitize in order to achieve greater efficiency and cost-effectiveness through the circular economy, which in turn is propelling the market expansion.

Market segment overview:

Based on waste type, worldwide circular economy industry is branched into wood waste, plastic waste, food waste, glass waste, electronic waste, and clothing & textile waste. Out of these, the food waste segment held major revenue share in the recent past, due to growing population which led to an enormous increase in food consumption and a considerable amount of food waste.

In terms of end-user terrain, the market is divided into textile, oil & gas, logistics, furniture, building & construction, automotive, and others. Among these, the building & construction segment share is slated to grow significantly through 2027, owing to rise in construction projects around the world as a result of governments' increased attention on infrastructure development.

Regional scope:

As per seasoned analysts, Europe market is poised to witness a notable CAGR during the forecast period, on the back of strict government regulations to address the alarming levels of carbon emissions and environmental damage, along with implementation of sustainable solutions like the circular economy in the region. Supportive policies for setup of plants & facilities for production & distribution of products as well as utilities through circular economy are stimulating the industry outlook.

Competitive dashboard:

ZARA SA, Unilever plc, Sony Group Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Nestle SA, International Business Machines Corporation, Inter IKEA Systems BV, Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M), Cisco Systems Inc., and Adidas AG are the leading players in global circular economy market.

