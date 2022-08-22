The Worldwide Audiology Devices Industry is Expected to Reach $17.4 Billion in 2030

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Audiology Devices Market By Type, By Disease Type, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global audiology devices market size is expected to reach USD 17.43 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, according to latest report. Key factors driving market revenue growth are the increase in geriatric population, and the rising incidences of hearing loss. Moreover, technological advancements are projected to create new market opportunities over the forecast period.



Audiology devices are electronic instruments used to assess, diagnose, and treat hearing disorders. These devices are also used to evaluate the function of the auditory nerve and measure the intensity, frequency, and duration of sound waves. The global audiology devices market is classified into five major segments, namely, diagnostic audiometers, hearing aids, cochlear implants, bone anchored hearing aids (BAHAs), and middle ear implants. Among these, the hearing aids segment accounted for the largest share of the market in terms of revenue in 2013.



The rising prevalence of hearing disorders and the growing awareness about early diagnosis and treatment of these disorders are the major factors driving the growth of the global audiology devices market. In addition, the increasing number of initiatives by government bodies and non-profit organizations to create awareness about hearing loss and its treatment are also fueling the growth of this market. However, the high cost of audiology devices is restraining the growth of the market to a certain extent.



Adoption of audiological devices is rising owing to the increasing prevalence of hearing loss. The number of people suffering from hearing loss is constantly increasing owing to the exposure to loud noise, which has become a part and parcel of our lives. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), globally, around 466 million people suffer from some form of hearing loss, and this number is expected to touch 900 million by the year 2050.



With the increase in awareness about hearing loss and its implications, people are now more inclined towards seeking timely diagnosis and treatment. This is one of the major factors driving the growth of the audiology devices market. In addition, technological advancements have resulted in the development of sophisticated and user-friendly devices, which is further expected to fuel the growth of the market.



Companies profiled in the market report are Starkey Hearing Technologies, Sophono, Inc., Medtronic plc, Benson Medical Equipments (India) Pvt. Ltd., MED-EL, Advanced Bionics Corporation, Cochlear Limited, ReSound, MedRX Life Science Ltd., and Auditdata A/S.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Audiology Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Audiology Devices Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Technological advancements

4.2.2.2. Growing prevalence of hearing impairment

4.2.2.3. Growing geriatric population

4.2.2.4. Availability of a wide range of audiology devices

4.2.3. Market restraint analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of awareness

4.2.3.2. High costs of audiology devices

4.2.3.3. Social stigma associated with hearing loss

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Chapter 5. Audiology Devices Market By Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Cochlear Implants

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. Diagnostic Devices

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Tympanometers

5.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.4. Otoscopes

5.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.5. Audiometers

5.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4. Bone-Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA)

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.5. Technological Hearing Aids

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.5.3. Digital Hearing Aids

5.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.5.4. Analog Hearing Aids

5.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.6. Hearing Aids

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.6.3. In-The-Ear Hearing Aids (ITE)

5.6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.6.4. Receiver-In-The-Ear Hearing Aids (RITE)

5.6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.6.5. Behind-The-Ear Hearing Aids (BTE)

5.6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.6.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.6.6. Canal Hearing Aids (CHA)

5.6.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.6.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6. Audiology Devices Market By Disease Type Insights & Trends

6.1. Disease Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Meniere's Disease

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3. Otitis Media

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.4. Otosclerosis

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.5. Tinnitus

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.6. Acoustic Tumors

6.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.7. Acoustic Trauma

6.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 7. Audiology Devices Market By End-Use Insights & Trends

7.1. End-Use Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.2. Hospitals

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.3. Audiology Clinics

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.4. Rehabilitation Centers

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.5. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.6. Others

7.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 8. Audiology Devices Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Starkey Hearing Technologies

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Technology Insights

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. Sophono, Inc.

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Technology Insights

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Medtronic plc

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Technology Insights

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. Benson Medical Equipments (India) Pvt. Ltd.

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Technology Insights

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. MED-EL

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Technology Insights

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.6. Advanced Bionics Corporation

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Technology Insights

10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.7. Cochlear Limited

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Technology Insights

10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.8. ReSound

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Technology Insights

10.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.9. MedRX Life Science Ltd.

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Technology Insights

10.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.10. Auditdata A/S

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial Performance

10.10.3. Technology Insights

10.10.4. Strategic Initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bvuqmu