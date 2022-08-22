Singing Machine Announces 92% Increase in First Quarter Revenues

Company delivers over $11 million of karaoke products in first quarter despite challenging retail environment

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MICS) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products – today announced its financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

First Quarter Highlights:

  • Net sales increased 92% to $11.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, as compared to $6.1 million for the same period in the prior year. The sharp increase was largely due fulfilling its opening commitments to Walmart’s Consumer Electronics department.
  • Gross profit for the quarter increased by 100% from $1.6 million to $3.2 million primarily due to the overall increase in net sales and improved gross profit margin. Gross profit margins increased by 120 basis points largely due to a higher mix of regular sales and less mix of promotional sales.
  • Income from operations improved by $0.64 million to $0.15 million for the quarter compared to a loss from operations of $0.49 million in the same quarter of the prior year.
  • Net loss of $0.02 million for the quarter compared to a net loss of $0.12 million in the same period of the prior year.

Singing Machine reported net sales of approximately $11.6 million for the quarter-ended June 30, 2022 period compared to $6.1 million in the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in net sales was primarily due to the Company fulfilling its opening orders for its new Walmart Consumer Electronics program. Gross profit increased to $3.2 million for the quarter due to the increase in net sales and gross profit margin increased by 120 basis points due to the higher mix of non-promotional sales shipped during the first quarter.

Total operating expenses for the quarter increased by $0.96 million to $3.0 million. The majority of the increase is attributable to general and administrative expenses due to supply chain inflation, labor costs and compensation expenses, and legal and professional fees related to the public offering and Nasdaq uplist completed during the first quarter. As a result, the Company reported a net loss of $0.02 million compared to a net loss of $0.12 million in the same quarter of the prior year.

Management Commentary:

Gary Atkinson, the Company’s CEO, commented, “We’re thrilled with the results of the first quarter. Our belief is that karaoke is an entertainment activity for all times of the year – not just holidays – and we’re delighted that our retail customers believe strongly in this category and the year-round play-factor of karaoke. Sell-through within the Walmart Electronics department has been strong out of the gate which is proving the case that karaoke is not limited to a holiday activity.”

Atkinson added, “This first quarter also represents a large milestone in Company history. This is the first 1st quarter in Company history where we achieved positive income from operations. All other key metrics of the business improved including growing sales 90+% year-over-year, expanding gross margin by 120 basis points, and maintaining a strong balance sheet.”

“We’ve fortunately seen an easing in global supply chain challenges. Cost of inbound freight from China has continued to come down significantly as global demand normalizes after COVID. However, inflation concerns still persist and we do continue to see broader inventory overhang at the retail level which is weighing on purchase orders,” concluded Atkinson.

Earnings Call Information:

The Company will host a conference call tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 23, beginning at 10:00 am Eastern time to discuss these results and answer questions. If you would like to participate on the call, please dial 800-225-9448 and use conference ID: MICS.

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later in the day after the earnings call and can be heard at: www.singingmachine.com/investors.

About The Singing Machine

Singing Machine® is the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products. The first to provide karaoke systems for home entertainment in the United States, the Company sells its products world-wide through major mass merchandisers and on-line retailers. We offer the industry's widest line of at-home karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology for singing practice, music listening, entertainment and social sharing. The Singing Machine provides consumers the best warranties in the industry and access to over 100,000 songs for streaming and download. Singing Machine products are sold through most major retailers in North America such as Amazon.com, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Wal-Mart and also internationally. See www.singingmachine.com for more details.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "may", "could", "expects", "projects," "intends", "plans", "believes", "predicts", "anticipates", "hopes", "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 
 


  June 30, 2022  March 31, 2022 
  (unaudited)    
Assets        
Current Assets        
Cash $2,278,057  $2,290,483 
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $260,787 and $122,550, respectively  9,648,788   2,785,038 
Due from Crestmark Bank  441,632   100,822 
Accounts receivable related party - Stingray Group, Inc.  242,255   152,212 
Inventories, net  12,956,491   14,161,636 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  230,936   344,409 
Deferred financing costs  -   7,813 
Total Current Assets  25,798,159   19,842,413 
         
Property and equipment, net  528,828   565,094 
Deferred tax assets  897,640   892,559 
Operating Leases - right of use assets  1,072,576   1,279,347 
Other non-current assets  83,409   86,441 
Total Assets $28,380,612  $22,665,854 
         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity        
Current Liabilities        
Accounts payable $6,782,207  $5,391,265 
Accrued expenses  2,179,921   1,732,355 
Revolving line of credit - Iron Horse Credit  2,500,000   2,500,000 
Refunds due to customers  114,002   97,968 
Reserve for sales returns  881,659   990,000 
Current portion of finance leases  7,794   7,605 
Current portion of installment notes  75,873   74,300 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities  897,956   876,259 
Subordinated note payable - Starlight Marketing Development, Ltd.  352,659   352,659 
Total Current Liabilities  13,792,071   12,022,411 
         
Finance leases, net of current portion  8,599   10,620 
Installment notes, net of current portion  119,081   138,649 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion  226,369   457,750 
Total Liabilities  14,146,120   12,629,430 
         
Commitments and Contingencies  -   - 
         
Shareholders’ Equity        
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding  -   - 
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 3,017,700 and 1,221,209 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  30,177   12,212 
Additional paid-in capital  29,098,800   24,902,694 
Accumulated deficit  (14,894,485)  (14,878,482)
Total Shareholders’ Equity  14,234,492   10,036,424 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $28,380,612  $22,665,854 


The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended 
  June 30, 2022  June 30, 2021 
       
Net Sales $11,692,054  $6,065,650 
         
Cost of Goods Sold  8,511,524   4,487,780 
         
Gross Profit  3,180,530   1,577,870 
         
Operating Expenses        
Selling expenses  605,197   577,982 
General and administrative expenses  2,370,424   1,421,352 
Depreciation  58,067   68,271 
Total Operating Expenses  3,033,688   2,067,605 
         
Income (Loss) from Operations  146,842   (489,735)
         
Other (Expenses) Income        
Gain from Payroll Protection Plan loan forgiveness  -   448,242 
Gain - related party  -   11,236 
Interest expense  (160,113)  (99,529)
Finance costs  (7,813)  (16,922)
Total Other (Expenses) Income , net  (167,926)  343,027 
         
Loss Before Income Tax Benefit  (21,084)  (146,708)
         
Income Tax Benefit  5,081   28,095 
         
Net Loss $(16,003) $(118,613)
         
Net Loss per Common Share        
Basic and Diluted $(0.01) $(0.09)
         
Weighted Average Common and Common Equivalent Shares:        
Basic and Diluted  1,911,485   1,301,688 


The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended 
  June 30, 2022  June 30, 2021 
    
Cash flows from operating activities        
Net Loss $(16,003) $(118,613)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation  58,067   68,271 
Amortization of deferred financing costs  7,813   16,922 
Change in allowance for bad debts  138,237   (12,424)
Stock based compensation  35,565   5,104 
Change in net deferred tax assets  (5,081)  (28,095)
Paycheck Protection Plan loan forgiveness  -   (448,242)
Gain - related party  -   (11,236)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  (7,001,987)  (3,251,488)
Due from Crestmark Bank  (340,810)  4,214,414 
Accounts receivable - related parties  (90,043)  - 
Inventories  1,205,145   (2,879,846)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  113,473   30,363 
Other non-current assets  3,032   52,221 
Accounts payable  1,390,942   3,812,788 
Accrued expenses  447,566   (278,096)
Customer deposits  -   (119,736)
Refunds due to customers  16,034   (51,823)
Reserve for sales returns  (108,341)  (210,309)
Operating lease liabilities, net of operating leases - right of use assets  (2,913)  3,807 
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities  (4,149,304)  793,982 
Cash flows from investing activities        
Purchase of property and equipment  (21,801)  (55,534)
Net cash used in investing activities  (21,801)  (55,534)
Cash flows from financing activities        
Proceeds from Issuance of stock - net of transaction expenses  3,362,750   - 
Net Proceeds from revolving lines of credit  -   300,000 
Payment of deferred financing charges  -   (37,501)
Payments on installment notes  (17,995)  (16,550)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  -   4,800 
Proceeds from exercise of pre-funded warrants  168,334   - 
Proceeds from exercise of common stock warrants  647,422   - 
Payments on finance leases  (1,832)  (2,546)
Net cash provided by financing activities  4,158,679   248,203 
Net change in cash  (12,426)  986,651 
         
Cash at beginning of year  2,290,483   396,579 
Cash at end of period $2,278,057  $1,383,230 
         
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:        
Cash paid for interest $158,490  $125,456 
Operating leases - right of use assets and lease liabilities at inception of lease $-  $16,364 

