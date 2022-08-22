22 August 2022
Announcement no. 95/2022
To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
Jyske Realkredit’s Financial Calendar for 2023
Jyske Realkredit anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2023:
|Announcement of the 2022 results
|21 February
|Annual General Meeting
|20 March
|Interim report for the first quarter of 2023
|2 May
|Interim report for the first half of 2023
|15 August
|Interim report for the first nine months of 2023
|31 October
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement is prevailing.