English Danish



22 August 2022

Announcement no. 95/2022

To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S



Jyske Realkredit’s Financial Calendar for 2023





Jyske Realkredit anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2023:

Announcement of the 2022 results 21 February Annual General Meeting 20 March Interim report for the first quarter of 2023 2 May Interim report for the first half of 2023 15 August Interim report for the first nine months of 2023 31 October





Yours faithfully,

Jyske Realkredit A/S





Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen

CEO

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement is prevailing.