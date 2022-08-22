Global 3D Imaging Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Autodesk, Trimble and Dassault Systemes Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Imaging Market Size, Share, Trends, By Application, By Deployment Mode, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Three-Dimensional (3D) imaging market size is expected to reach USD 104.19 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 20.9% over the forecast period, according to latest report. The growing adoption of 3D technologies in the entertainment & gaming industry and its rising applications in healthcare are anticipated to propel the market growth.



3D imaging is a process of creating three-dimensional images from two-dimensional data. The technology has wide applications across several industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, media & entertainment, healthcare, and aerospace & defense. The automotive industry is one of the major end-users of 3D imaging technology. Several car manufacturers are using 3D images for developing prototypes and designing new models.



The healthcare sector is another major application area for 3D imaging. The technology assists surgeons in understanding the anatomical structure of patients before conducting procedures. It also helps in preoperative planning and assists surgeons during the surgery. 3D imaging is also used in the diagnosis of various diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases.



Increasing demand for this imaging technique can be attributed to its ability to provide detailed and accurate images of the human body. 3D imaging is extensively used in various applications such as diagnostics, treatment planning, and surgery guidance. Also, it helps radiologists gain a better understanding of the disease by providing them with a three-dimensional view of the affected area. This, in turn, is expected to increase the adoption of 3D imaging in the coming years.



Furthermore, introduction of Computed Tomography (CT) scans, which provide 3D images of the human body, are also anticipated to fuel market growth. Computed Tomography (CT) is an imaging procedure that uses special x-ray equipment to create detailed pictures, or scans, of areas inside the body. CT scans show more details than traditional x-rays, and can be used to examine many different parts of the body, such as the brain, lungs, chest, abdomen and pelvis.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is another key factor expected to drive growth of the 3D imaging market over the forecast period. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, around 36 million people died from chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes. Moreover, chronic diseases accounted for approximately 70% of all deaths globally in 2016. Thus, rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to lead to high demand for 3D imaging systems for early diagnosis and treatment, which is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Companies profiled in the global market report include Autodesk Inc., Trimble Inc., Dassault Systemes, Adobe, General Electric Company, Pix4D SA, Bentley Systems, Incorporated, Maxon Computer GmbH, Able Software Corp., and Esri.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z7u3ra