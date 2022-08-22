Local Venture Fund Fuels Historic Momentum Through FastTrak Fund Investments

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Accelerator Venture Partners (AVP) family of Funds, a Philadelphia area venture fund group focused on exceptional early-stage companies announces initial investments through its AVP 2022 FastTrak Fund.

The AVP FastTrak Fund was brought to the region by Howard Lubert, Area President of Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South-East, as a tool for new angel investors to quickly diversify their portfolios. The limited partners invest up to $100,000 per deal as a “first-money-in” to jump-start a company’s funding round after completing the rigorous Keiretsu Forum due diligence process.

“A unique aspect of the annual AVP FastTrak Funds is that they leverage the great deal flow that Keiretsu Forum attracts, the expertise of Keiretsu Forum Due Diligence members, and the collective mindshare from within the fund’s limited partners to provide exceptional investment opportunities,” said Howard Lubert. “We see the FastTrak Fund as a mechanism to fuel even more opportunity in this asset class.”



The AVP 2022 FastTrak Fund is the third in a series of annual funds that invests at least $1 million in companies the same year the Fund is opened. Although open to look at investments from any source the close association with Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South-East is a significant advantage. In the recent Angel Research Institute HALO report, Keiretsu Forum is reported as the most active angel group across the U.S, which ensures that AVP sees the highest quality deal flow. Additionally, the HALO report found that 2021 saw the most capital ever invested in Seed and Series A deals, representing a 29% year-over-year increase.



