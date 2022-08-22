New York, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Renewable Drones Market: Segments: By Type ; By Application ; By End user ; and Region – Global Analysis by Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191593/?utm_source=GNW

As one way to alleviate congestion and enhance air quality in urban areas, passenger drones have been touted. Equipped with thermal cameras, drones make it possible to conduct inspections rapidly and on a scale. On wind farms around the world, drones are changing inspections. Wind turbines are left exposed to the elements as they run - both onshore and offshore. Also, minor damage and wasted energy can cause inefficiencies. By offering rapid and remote coverage of turbines, drones will reduce the time engineers need to spend in precarious positions. The technology is also much cheaper than a manned team, ensuring that wind farms can carry out drone inspections of wind turbines with greater regularity to keep operations running at 100%.



Market Highlights

Renewable Drones Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 26.5% in 2030.

Renewable Drones Market to surpass USD 152 million by 2030 from USD 42 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 26.5% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. The key factors driving the demand for sustainable drones are expected to increase the adoption of drones to reduce the cost of inspection operations based on asset optimization and increasing construction of solar and wind farms. Rising environmental issues and increasing the use of clean energy alternatives are likely to be key factors driving the global demand for green drones during the forecast era. Recent technical developments and international agreements have also enabled countries worldwide to shift to the renewable energy market and develop their energy infrastructure which is expected that this will expand the global demand for renewable drones over the coming years.



Renewable Drones Market: Segments

Multirotor segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Renewable Drones Market is segmented by type as multirotor and fixed-wing. The greater market share in 2018 was accounted by multirotor segment owing to various advantages over Fixed wing drones. Vertical takeoffs and landings can be done by multi-rotor planes. For easy inspection, visualization, and modelling, they also need less space to take off can hover mid-flight, and manoeuvre around objects. In addition, multirotor drones use multiple propellers to manoeuvre, so compared to fixed wing drones, they do not need a greater surface area or wingspan. In addition, multirotor drones are designed to be folded down and packed into smaller cases, making it simpler to transport them.



Solar segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Renewable Drones Market is segmented by end-user into solar and wind. The solar segment is further categorized as solar PV and solar CSP. The solar segment based on end-user was held the maximum market share of XX.X% in 2018 as to meet the growing demand for solar farm inspection and maintenance, asset owners, inspectors, and drone service providers (DSPs) must develop a deep understanding of thermography and flight operations to take full advantage of the benefits of drone-based solar inspection. These factors are driving the solar sector’s growth in the market for renewable drones. Increased emissions, high reliability and depletion of non-renewable energy sources are some of the main propellants in the organic construction of the market for renewable drones.



Renewable Drones Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing construction of solar and wind farms

Sector of renewable energy is among the fastest-growing sectors worldwide. With advanced technology, renewable energy plants are being built at a rapid rate, with a rising demand for clean and sustainable energy. Countries are moving their emphasis from traditional sources of energy toward rising renewable energy production. At a CAGR of more than 21% since 2000, wind power has increased. In addition, onshore wind power installations are expected to generate demand for new wind turbines as well as the replacement of old turbines. Wind power plant construction is capital-intensive, and asset owners aim to optimize returns and minimize investment. This is where the drones join the picture. Drones would help to minimize wind turbine inspection costs by at least 40%.



Rising Adoption of Drones to Reduce Cost of Inspection Operation

The growth of the Energy Industry Drone Market is mainly driven by the difficulty of remote and discrete systems inspection & monitoring. Renewable drone inspection helps to remove the need for inspection staff to operate at high altitudes. It also decreases maintenance time, when defining whether a repair needs to take place immediately or whether it can be safely postponed. Drones in the energy sector are likely to expand at a significant pace as the industry invests in UAV services, line-of-sight applications, ocean-going ship surveillance, offshore platform and refinery inspection, inspection or wind turbine inspection, power line monitoring and solar panel monitoring.



Restrain

Strict regulations for performing drone operations

Drones are extremely important to utilities for conducting inspection activities. Legal provisions, however have limited development in the drone industry. In certain cases, such as Behind Visual Line of Sight, over a long distance, or at night, these regulations exclude drone operations in particular. Considering that the FAA has not kept pace with the rapid development of drone technology, utility companies have not been able to use drones to the fullest extent possible to increase the effectiveness and quality of inspection operations. However, these regulations do not allow users to operate outside the visual line of sight and do not specify if governmental operation is the use of drones by public power utilities.



Renewable Drones Market: Key Players

DJI Enterprise



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence and SWOT Analysis.



Terra Drone

Cyberhawk Innovations Limited

PrecisionHawk

ULC Robotics

Sharper Shape Inc.

Sky Futures

Asset Drone

YUNEEC



Renewable Drones Market: Regions

Renewable Drones Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.



Renewable Drones Market in Asia Pacific held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2018 and it is expected to continue its market dominance in the future as the region has a Strong electricity demand owing to an increase in urbanization, industrialization, and population growth. A rapid rise in economic growth will lead to an increase in electricity demand. The region’s market is likely to be driven by high investments in renewable energy generation, especially in developing countries such as China and India, and government subsidies for upgrading the renewable energy sector. Owing to the rapidly decreasing prices of solar panels, the area is expected to experience an increase in investment. Due to extensive agricultural land and attempts to minimize the usage of fossil fuel oil, the demand for renewable drones in the Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. Government pollution-free and clean energy policies are also expected to drive the region’s green drone market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape:

Renewable Drones market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as DJI Enterprise (China), Terra Drone (Japan), Aerodyne Measure (US), and DroneDeploy (US), Parrot Group (France), ABJ Drones (US), DRONE VOLT Group (France), Airpix (India), Sitemark (Belgium) hold a substantial market share in the Renewable Drones market. Other players analyzed in this report are Skylark Drones (India), PrecisionXYZ (US), Flyability (Switzerland), FORCE Technology (Denmark), Droneflight (UK), Above Surveying (US), Siemens (Germany), SPH Engineering (Latvia), Raptor Maps (US), SkySpecs (US), NanoNet Technologies (US), GarudaUAV (India), ARBOREA INTELLBIRD (Spain), AirProbe (India), Helvetis (Switzerland), ideaForge (India), Cyberhawk (US), Balmore Group (Scotland), and Aerospec Technologies (US) among others.



The market competition has been stepped up by the availability of many players offering Renewable Drones. For Instance, In January 2020, Alphabet announced that it is ending its work on Makani, a project that tried to generate power using wind turbines attached to kites. The Makani project has achieved some success during its seven years under the Alphabet umbrella.



Renewable Drones Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada



Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA

