TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 08.2022

22.08.2022

Tresu Investment Holding A/S – Announcement of rescheduled Q2 2022 investor call

Due to technical issues on the link to register for the conference, the investor call will be rescheduled for

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, at 1pm CET.

The Interim Report will be presented by Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO and Torben Børsting, CFO. After the presentations there will be an opportunity for Q+A.

The link for register will be announced tomorrow Tuesday 23 August 2022.

Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen

CEO

Further questions can be directed to:

Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO, Phone +45 2341 5085