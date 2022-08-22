GrønlandsBANKEN A/S is exploring the possibility to issue Tier 2 capital and Senior Non-Preferred
As part of the ongoing effort to optimise its capital structure, GrønlandsBANKEN A/S has decided to explore the possibility of issuing new Tier 2 capital and Senior Non-Preferred.
If there is satisfactory market interest, the issues are expected to be completed before the end of the third quarter of 2022.
Nykredit Bank A/S has been mandated as sole lead arranger.
Eventuelle henvendelser kan rettes til:
The Bank of Greenland
Martin Kviesgaard
Managing Director
Telephone: +299 34 78 02
E-mail: mbk@banken.gl
