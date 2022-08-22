English Finnish

Verkkokauppa.com strengthens its management team

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22 August 2022 at 14:00 EEST

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj strengthens its management team and appoints a new Chief Supply Chain Officer and Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer.

Nina Anttila (M.Sc. Econ) has been appointed Chief Supply Chain Officer of Verkkokauppa.com. Prior to her new position, Nina worked as Vice President, supply chain operations at Fiskars. Nina has strong end-to-end supply chain management and customer-focused expertise in the FMCG sector. Nina will report to the CEO and become a member of the management team. She will start in the new position on September 19, 2022.

Miika Heinonen, Verkkokauppa.com’s Logistics Director and a member of the management team since 2011, is taking up a new role within the company.

Perttu Meldo (M.Sc. IEM) has been appointed Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer of Verkkokauppa.com. Prior to joining Verkkokauppa.com, Perttu worked as Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company. He has extensive experience in the business development and strategy execution. Perttu will report to the CEO and become a member of the management team, starting in his new position on September 1, 2022.

Kalle Koutajoki, Verkkokauppa.com’s Chief Strategy and Development Officer has been a member of the Management team since 2019. He will not continue in the service of the company.

"I'm very happy that Nina and Perttu will bring their strong expertise and extensive experience to further strengthen Verkkokauppa.com’s management team. We can leverage the talent of the new leaders to accelerate our strategy execution to remain at the forefront of e-commerce. I warmly welcome Nina and Perttu to the team. I would also like to thank Kalle Koutajoki for his valuable work and contribution for the company.”

Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of around 90,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, 24h kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 75 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 800 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.