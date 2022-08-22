New York, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Liquid & Air Filter Bags Market: Market Segments: By Type ; By Bag Size ;By End User ; and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191577/?utm_source=GNW

Via skin absorption, inhalation, or ingestion, these fine particles can penetrate the human body and cause serious health problems, including lung diseases and coughing. Rising levels of pollution would encourage the use of goods, thereby propelling the market growth. Filter bags for dryers and boilers in dairies, including reverse air and pulse jet, are used. The small particles and dust-keeping properties of the commodity are used for processing dairy products. Because of its health benefits, growing demand for fermented dairy products would stimulate product consumption in dairies to increase the market growth. The fabric lifetime of the product can be shortened if it is used for a very long time at elevated temperatures. Tarry adhesives can obstruct the fabric of the product, resulting in reduced performance.



Market Highlights

Global Liquid & Air Filter Bags Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 5.52% in 2030.

Global Liquid & Air Filter Bags Market to surpass USD 6,327.9 million by 2030 from USD 4,102.2 million in 2018 at a CAGR of 5.52% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30. Environmental and safety legislation by various governments to minimize air pollution and the global growth of the cement and mining industries are the key factors driving the bag filter market. The goal of the report is to identify, describe, and forecast the worldwide market for bag filters by form, media, fluid, application, and area. Growing industrialization and the expansion of the automotive industry are driving the market growth. The product has the ability, at high temperatures and high flow rates, to clean gases. These characteristics make it acceptable for many industrial applications, including the cement and metal industries, thereby stimulating market growth over the forecast period.



Global Liquid & Air Filter Bags Market: Segments

Air filter bags Segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.2% during 2019-30

Global Liquid & Air Filter Bags Market is segmented by type as liquid and air. The Liquid airbags segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 70.2% in 2018 as the market for liquid bags is driven by the need for higher operational efficiencies in applications such as cement manufacturing, power generation, chemicals, and municipal waste. During the forecast period, air filter bags are expected to be the fastest-growing type, advancing in volume at a CAGR of 6.2 percent. Fueling its market growth is the growing need for dust and other unnecessary removals of foreign particles from industrial machinery. In addition, the high demand for air conditioning and ventilation of the bag further propels its rise in the industry. In the power generation, food and beverage, chemical & pharmaceuticals, and water and wastewater treatment industries, air style bag filters are primarily used.



Global Liquid & Air Filter Bags Market is segmented by bag size into 7OD*32’’, 7OD*17’’, 4OD*14’’, 4OD*8’’, and others. The volume sales of 7OD*32’’ was held the major market share contributing more than 27.23% share in 2018. The 7OD*32’’ segment has been recording the highest volume sales in the market as these are long filter bags that have excellent chemical compatibility, cost-effectiveness, and superior product quality. Whereas, the volume sales of 4OD*8’’ are expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the market expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.



Water Treatment Segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.39% during 2019-30

Global Liquid & Air Filter Bags Market is segmented by the end-user into chemicals and pharmaceuticals, mining, water treatment, steel and power, cement, and others. The Chemicals and pharmaceuticals segment dominated the market with a market share of 31.2% in 2018 as in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, liquid and air filter bags are commonly used to extract dust and other unwanted foreign substances from equipment, thus attributing the largest market share to the industry. Whereas, water treatment is projected to be the fastest increasing end-user segment, advancing in volume at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The high demand for liquid and air filter bags for the removal of medium and fine solid particles from water in primary, secondary, and tertiary water treatment procedures is driving its market development.



Global Liquid & Air Filter Bags Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing demand from cement manufacturing and mining industry

There has been growing demand from the cement production and mining industries for liquid and air filter material. The set-up of the cement manufacturing and mining industries has increased with the growth in infrastructure operations globally. These industries use these filter bags as a way to reduce the particles of dust produced during the production process. Therefore, as per the filtration specifications, manufacturers working in these industries fit filter bags around the equipment. This is a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the liquid and air filter bags market.



Stringent government regulations and increased environmental standards

Strict government regulations, as well as increased environmental standards for controlling air and water pollution, are some of the main drivers identified in the market for liquid and air filter material. With the rapid increase in industrial activities, health concerns, and environmental conditions deteriorating, an increase in the amount of air and liquid waste has been observed. In order to regulate the release of toxins or pollutants into the atmosphere, policymakers worldwide have set environmental laws and standards. This has resulted in industries using these filters to reduce the settlement of dust particles in machinery and thus drive market growth.



Restrain

Low resistance to wear and tear of liquid and air filter bags

In the liquid and air filter bags market, fluctuations in raw material prices are expected to serve as some important restraints. Some of the common raw materials used in filter bag manufacturing are polypropylene, polyester, and nylon. In the manufacturing phase of filter material, uncertainty in the price of the raw materials results in additional costs. There has been a fluctuation in the prices of raw materials such as polypropylene and polyester in recent years, which has prompted the leading producers of filter bags to increase the prices of their goods, hampering the market growth.



Global Liquid & Air Filter Bags Market: Key Players

DowDuPont Inc.



Filter Concept Pvt. Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Donaldson Company Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Eaton Corporation plc

Emirates Industrial Filters Co. LLC

FILPRO Corporation



Global Liquid & Air Filter Bags Market: Regions

Global Liquid & Air Filter Bags Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.



Global Liquid & Air Filter Bags Market in Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of 29.2% in the year 2018 and is projected to remain the dominant segment over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) liquid and air filter bag market have experienced the highest sales of these bags. This can be primarily attributed to the region’s rising industrialization and urbanization, which are the key factors leading to the increased demand for filter bags. Commercial buildings, pharmaceuticals, mining, manufacturing, and others form the standard application field of these bags. The booming pharmaceutical industry in the area is also driving the demand growth of the region’s liquid and air filter bags to resolve the health concerns of the growing population. In the pharmaceutical industry, the different uses of filter bags include the recovery of costly active ingredients, catalyst recovery, gelatin filtration, and the purification and removal of active carbon.



Competitive Landscape:

The Global Liquid & Air Filter Bags market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as Danaher (US), Donaldson (US), Thermax (India) hold a substantial market share in the Global Liquid & Air Filter Bags market. Other players analyzed in this report are Babcock & Wilcox Co (US), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (Japan), General Electric (US), Camfil Farr (Sweden), Camfil Farr(Sweden), BWF Envirotech (Germany), W.L. Gore & Associates (US), Lenntech (The Netherlands), Rosedale Products (US), and Parker Hannifin Corporation (US) among others.



Key players are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as product launches in the global nutritional supplement market. For instance, In November 2018, Donaldson acquired BOFA International, a manufacturer of fume extraction systems across a wide range of industrial air filtration applications. This would help the company to expand its offerings in new industrial air filtration markets and applications.



Global Liquid & Air Filter Bags Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA

Global Liquid & Air Filter Bags Market report also contains analysis on:



Global Liquid & Air Filter Bags Market Segments:

By Type:



Liquid

Air

By Bag Size:

7OD*32’

7OD*17’’

4OD*14’’

4OD*8’’

Others

By Application:

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Mining

Water Treatment

Steel & Power

Cement

Others

Global Liquid & Air Filter Bags Market Dynamics

Global Liquid & Air Filter Bags Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

