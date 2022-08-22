Radiation Hardened Electronics Market by Component, Manufacturing Techniques, Product Type, Application and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiation Hardened Electronics Market by Component (Mixed Signal ICs, Processors & Controllers, Memory, Power Management), Manufacturing Techniques (RHBD, RHBP), Product Type, Application and Geography (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The radiation-hardened electronics market is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2022 to USD 1.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Growing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations worldwide is driving the market for radiation-hardened electronics. ISR space operations also include the constellation of satellites that is used for tracking targets, missile warning, data coverage, communication, and other capabilities, which accelerates the demand for radiation-hardened electronics. Furthermore, increasing demand for radiation-hardened electronics in commercial satellites has increased the demand for radiation-hardened electronics systems.



The market for memory components is expected to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period

Memory in the component segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is driven by the increasing adoption of radiation-hardened memory solutions for compute-intensive applications in the aerospace & space sector. It helps to deliver high density and improved performance to handle a large amount of data obtained from various sensors and processors.

The aerospace industry is shifting from data processing from the ground to actual satellites which require low latency and high computational power. SRAM is offering a better solution for image processing in onboard satellites by offering high memory bank restriction and improved latency.



Radiation hardened electronics market for space application is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The economic importance of the space sector has increased, as several commercial players have developed innovative products and services related to telecommunication, navigation, etc. This is expected to propel the requirement for new satellite systems, driving the growth opportunities for the radiation-hardened electronics market. According to Space Foundation Report 2021, the global space economy has increased to USD 447 billion, with an increase of 4.4% in comparison to 2019.

Moreover, increasing government initiatives to support the space infrastructure is a further advantage for market growth. Radiation-hardened component designers tend to increase capabilities for government and consumer space applications. Thus, there is a growing requirement for radiation immunity and signal processing for spacecraft and satellite electronic systems.

Despite the economic slowdown and cancellations of several space programs, the demand from designers and integrators for radiation-hardened electronic components in the military & commercial satellite applications has not decreased. The need for high-performance signal processing payloads that can survive in a variety of high-radiation environments for longer periods of time is driving the demand for radiation-hardened electronics in space applications.



Radiation hardened electronics market in Asia Pacific region to register highest CAGR between 2022 and 2027

The radiation-hardened electronics market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is driven by the rising government initiatives and funding activities for space/satellite industry. Various countries in the region are focusing on developing and launching homegrown satellites and spacecraft. For instance, in March 2022, the Wuhan city government announced providing USD 7.88 million cash incentives for projects connected with manufacturing rockets, satellites, and spacecraft.

These financial incentives for the space industry are expected to drive an increase in opportunities for radiation-hardened components. The technological and manufacturing abilities of China and Japan make the region a tough competitor in the global market. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), China National Space Administration (CNSA), Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Indian Intelligence Agencies, and Japan Ministry of Defense are some of the renowned institutions making effective use of radiation-hardened components.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market

4.2 Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market, by Component

4.3 Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market, by Manufacturing Technique

4.4 Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market, by Product Type

4.5 Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market, by Application

4.6 Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market, by Country and Region

5. Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Evolution: Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Rising Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (Isr) Activities

5.3.1.2 Technology Advancements in Multicore Processors Used for Military and Space-Grade Applications

5.3.1.3 Increasing Demand for Radiation-Hardened Electronics in Commercial Satellites

5.3.1.4 Proliferation of Electronic Systems That Can Withstand Severe Nuclear Environments

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Difficulties in Creating Real Testing Environments

5.3.2.2 High Costs Associated with Development and Designing Radiation-Hardened Products

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Increasing Space Missions Globally

5.3.3.2 Increasing Demand for Reconfigurable Radiation-Hardened Electronics

5.3.3.3 Rising Demand for Commercial-Off-The-Shelf Components in Space Satellites

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Customized Requirements from High-End Consumers

5.4 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem/Market Map

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.6.1 Mixed Signal Ics

5.6.2 Processors & Controllers

5.6.3 Memory

5.6.4 Power Management

5.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.8.1 Development in Plastic Packaging for Space-Grade Electronics

5.8.2 Smart Chipsets for Satellites

5.8.3 Advanced Space Packaging

5.8.4 Radiation-Hardened Optical Fiber Technology

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.11 Case Study Analysis

5.12 Trade Analysis

5.12.1 Import Scenario

5.12.2 Export Scenario

5.13 Patent Analysis

5.14 Key Conferences & Events During 2022-2023

5.15 Regulatory Landscape

6. Material Selection and Packaging Types in Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Material Selection

6.2.1 Silicon

6.2.2 Silicon Carbide (Sic)

6.2.3 Gallium Nitride (Gan)

6.3 Packaging Types

6.3.1 Flip-Chip

6.3.2 Ceramic Packages

7. Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mixed Signal Ics

7.2.1 Rad-Hard A/D and D/A Converters

7.2.1.1 Increasing Usage in Space Applications

7.2.2 Multiplexers & Registers

7.2.2.1 Improved Performance of Multiplexer in Data Acquisition Systems

7.3 Processors & Controllers

7.3.1 Microprocessor Unit (Mpus)

7.3.1.1 Developments in Multicore Processors for Space & Defense Applications

7.3.2 Microcontroller Unit (Mcus)

7.3.2.1 Development of Arm-Based Microcontrollers for Spacecraft Subsystems

7.3.3 Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (Asics)

7.3.3.1 Increasing Demand for Highly Customized Design

7.3.4 Fpgas

7.3.4.1 Help Eliminate Costs Related to Re-Designing or Manual Updating

7.4 Memory

7.4.1 Volatile Memory

7.4.1.1 Dynamic Random-Access Memory (Dram)

7.4.1.1.1 Low Retention Time Expected to Increase Adoption in Spacecraft

7.4.1.2 Static Random-Access Memory (Sram)

7.4.1.2.1 High Adoption in Image Processing Applications

7.4.2 Non-Volatile Memories

7.4.2.1 Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory (Mram)

7.4.2.1.1 Increasing Developments in Mram Technologies for Space Environment

7.4.2.2 Flash

7.4.2.2.1 Increasing Requirement for Nor Flash Memory in Processing Applications

7.4.2.3 Others (Reram, Eeprom, Nvram)

7.5 Power Management

7.5.1 Mosfets

7.5.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Mosfet Devices for Outer Space Applications

7.5.2 Diodes

7.5.2.1 Integration of Ceramic Packaging Technology Helps Improve Performance in Space Applications

7.5.3 Thyristors

7.5.3.1 Increasing Adoption in Aerospace & Defense Applications

7.5.4 Igbts

7.5.4.1 High Current Density and Low Power Dissipation

7.6 Others (Sensors, Accelerometers, Capacitors, Single Board Computers (Sbc)) (Qualitative)

8. Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market, by Manufacturing Technique

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Radiation-Hardening by Design (Rhbd)

8.2.1 Total Ionizing Doze

8.2.1.1 Long-Term Ionizing Damage due to Protons, Electrons, and Photons Can Result in Malfunctioning of Electronic Components

8.2.2 Single Event Effect (See)

8.2.2.1 Rhbd Approach is Favored by Space Electronics

8.3 Radiation-Hardening by Process (Rhbp)

8.3.1 Silicon on Insulator (Soi)

8.3.1.1 Integration of Soi Ics on Insulating Layers Provides Benefits in High Radiation Environments

8.3.2 Silicon on Sapphire (Sos)

8.3.2.1 High Resistance to Radiation Increases Its Demand in Aerospace and Military Applications

8.4 Radiation Hardening by Software (Rhbs) (Qualitative)

9. Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market, by Product Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (Cots)

9.2.1 Increasing Adoption in Commercial and Military Satellites Owing to Its Low-Cost Benefits

9.3 Custom-Made

9.3.1 High Preference for Custom-Made Radiation-Hardened Electronics in Defense Mission-Critical Applications

10. Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Space (Satellites)

10.2.1 Proliferation in Global Space Economy to Drive Growth Opportunities for Radiation-Hardened Electronic Manufacturers

10.2.2 Commercial

10.2.2.1 Small Satellites

10.2.2.2 New Space

10.2.2.3 Nanosatellites

10.2.3 Military

10.3 Aerospace & Defense

10.3.1 Increasing Funding for Military Sector in Emerging Countries to Drive Market Growth

10.3.2 Weapons

10.3.3 Vehicles

10.4 Nuclear Power Plants

10.4.1 Rising Construction of Nuclear Reactors for Power Generation to Drive Market Growth

10.5 Medical

10.5.1 Integration of Emi Shielding and Filtering in Electronics Used in Implantable Devices

10.5.2 Implantable Medical Devices

10.5.3 Radiology

10.6 Others

11. Geographic Analysis

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Players' Strategies/Right to Win

12.2.1 Product Portfolios

12.2.2 Regional Focus

12.2.3 Organic/Inorganic Strategies

12.3 Top Five Company Revenue Analysis

12.4 Market Share Analysis, 2021

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

12.5.1 Star

12.5.2 Emerging Leaders

12.5.3 Pervasive

12.5.4 Participants

12.6 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

12.6.1 Progressive Company

12.6.2 Responsive Company

12.6.3 Dynamic Company

12.6.4 Starting Block Company

12.7 Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market: Company Footprint (15 Companies)

12.8 Competitive Benchmarking

12.9 Competitive Scenarios and Trends

12.9.1 Product Launches

12.9.2 Deals

12.9.3 Others

13. Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Microchip Technology Inc.

13.1.2 Bae Systems

13.1.3 Renesas Electronics Corporation

13.1.4 Infineon Technologies Ag

13.1.5 Stmicroelectronics

13.1.6 Xilinx, Inc. (Advanced Micro Devices, Inc)

13.1.7 Texas Instruments Incorporated

13.1.8 Honeywell International Inc.

13.1.9 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

13.1.10 Ttm Technologies, Inc.

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Cobham Limited

13.2.2 Analog Devices, Inc

13.2.3 Data Device Corporation

13.2.4 3D Plus

13.2.5 Mercury Systems, Inc.

13.2.6 Pcb Piezotronics, Inc.

13.2.7 Vorago

13.2.8 Micropac Industries, Inc.

13.2.9 Gsi Technology, Inc.

13.2.10 Everspin Technologies Inc

13.2.11 Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (On Semiconductor)

13.2.12 Aitech

13.2.13 Microelectronics Research Development Corporation

13.2.14 Space Micro Inc

13.2.15 Triad Semiconductor

14. Adjacent & Related Markets

15. Appendix

