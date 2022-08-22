New York, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Extrusion Coating Market: Market Segments: By Material Type ; By Substrate ;ByApplication ; and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191576/?utm_source=GNW

The extrusion coating is produced by the method of extrusion of melted polymer over the existing film to pass through the calendar rolls. Without any physical modification to the final goods, the extrusion coating industry provides many substrates for a variety of packaging. For packaging purposes, substrates available in extrusion coatings, such as metallic foil, polymer, cardboard, woven, or non-woven fabrics, are commonly used. Extrusion coatings are expected to be an excellent alternative to aseptic flexible bricks and are thus likely to remain popular worldwide.



Market Highlights

Global Extrusion Coating Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 5.41% in 2030.

Global Extrusion Coating Market to surpass USD 8.82 Billion by 2030 from USD 4.64 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 5.41% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30. The factors that boost demand for consumer goods, electronic devices, personal care products, and sporting goods worldwide are rising income levels, evolving lifestyle, and increasing population. Extrusion coating materials are used in the manufacture of the packaging film, paper, and paperboard used for consumer product packaging. The growing demand from different industries for different types of packaging solutions is contributing to the growth of the extrusion coating market. In the near future, the exceptional success of the worldwide additive manufacturing process is expected to boost the extrusion coating market.



Global Extrusion Coating Market: Segments

LDPE Material Segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 15.2% during 2019-30

Global Extrusion Coating Market is segmented by Material Type as Low-Density Polyethylene, Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate, Polypropylene. The LDPE material segment dominated the market with a revenue share of XX% in 2018 in the extrusion coating market. This material, which is used in liquid packaging and snack food lamination, folding carton/cup stocks, and sealant layers, can easily withstand temperatures of up to 80 degrees Celsius for an indefinite period of time. Due to its exceptional characteristics, such as strong moisture barrier and salability properties, LDPE is of great importance and is therefore used in applications such as liquid packaging, flexible packaging, and others. In the future, the rising use of LDPE in various end-use industries such as packaging, automotive, design & design, medical & pharmaceutical, and others are expected to drive the extrusion coating market.



Polymer film segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global Extrusion Coating Market is segmented by Substrate into Paper & Paperboard, Polymer Film, and Aluminum Foil. The greater market share of 15.7% in 2018 was accounted for by Paper & paperboard is the most used substrate in the extrusion coating market. This is attributable to the increased liquid packaging use of paper & paperboard. This substrate’s rising demand is due to its superior properties. It is environmentally friendly and is thus adopted by different countries for food & beverage packaging. Due to the rising demand for flexible packaging solutions in different industries (e.g. food and beverage, personal care, and healthcare), the polymer film segment is expected to rise fastest across all substrates over the forecast period. Polymer films are used by these industries to protect their products from shock, vibration, and surface abrasion.



Flexible Packaging Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global Extrusion Coating Market is segmented by Application into Liquid Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Commercial and Photographic. The Liquid packaging segment dominated the market with a market share of XX% in 2018 in the extrusion coating market. This is due to the use in liquid packaging of extrusion coating materials to improve the salability of various forms of liquid and semi-solid food products, such as milk, juice, and sauce. It is also anticipated that the ongoing growth in the personal care and cosmetic industry will increase the use of liquid packaging, thus inducing the use of extrusion coatings. Applications used for short and long-shelf-life products include liquid wrapping. Due to its widespread use in the food packaging industry, flexible packaging accounted for the highest market growth.



Global Extrusion Coating Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand from Food and Beverage Industry

In recent times, the food and beverage industry has seen considerable development, mainly due to population growth, an increase in disposable income, and an increase in people’s understanding of health. The demand for low-calorie, sugar-free, gluten-free, and lactose-free food products is stimulated by rising health concerns among people. In packaging applications in the food and beverage industry, extrusion coating materials play an important role because they help protect products from external environmental influences and give them an aesthetic appeal which is expected to drive their market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, the recyclability of PP is another factor that encourages companies in the food and beverage sector to adopt this material for product packaging. The increasing use of PP in food and beverage packaging is therefore described as the key trend in the market for extrusion coating.



Steady Growth of Packaging Industry

It is expected that the growing demand for extrusion coatings in the packaging industry will be a driving factor in the extrusion coating market. In the near future, the exceptional success of the worldwide additive manufacturing process is expected to boost the extrusion coating market. Demand in the extrusion coating market is largely driven by the increasing population of regions such as China, India, and ASEAN. Cumulative food & packaging industries are also expected to drive the extrusion coating market during the forecast period under flexible packaging. A number of advantages are expected to increase its use in the medical, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors in the near future, including consumer-friendly, long-shelf-life, and green packaging, among others.



Restrain

Contribution to Carbon Footprint

Low & high temperatures of melting, too low or too high air gap, and insufficient selection of resins can often lead to inappropriate adhesion between the substrate and the plastic sheet, which can, in turn, impede the growth of the demand for extrusion coatings during the forecast period. In addition, issues such as edge tears, surging, sealability, pinholes, gels, and voids caused by incorrect deckle settings, inadequate die designs, corrosion, low coating weight, excessive corona treatment, and others may also hinder the growth of the market for extrusion coatings over the forecast period.



Global Extrusion Coating Market: Key Players

Global Extrusion Coating Market: Regions

Global Extrusion Coating Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.



Global Extrusion Coating Market in the Asia Pacific and Europe held the largest market share of 74.6% in the year 2018 and is expected to witness the fastest growth in the APAC region during the forecast period. In the near future, a number of countries in the region, including China, Japan, India, and South Korea, are expected to see strong economic growth due to massive government spending on food protection, health, and hygiene. This can be mainly due to the growing use in the food and beverage industry of liquid cartons and paper-based containers. The region’s growing disposable income and price deflation have also increased demand for packaged food items, which, in turn, is driving market development. North America, Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA) also hold considerable shares in the extrusion coating market, on account of the increase in ready-to-consume meals and ready-to-drink beverages, and the growth of the healthcare industries, which is increasing the demand for packaging materials in these regions.



Competitive Landscape:

Global Extrusion Coating market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as DowDuPont Inc., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Exxon Mobil Corporation hold a substantial market share in the Global Extrusion Coating market. Other players analyzed in this report are SABIC, and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP, INEOS Group Holdings S.A., Mondi Group, Qenos Pty. Ltd., and Westlake Chemical Corporation among others.



Key players are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as product launches in the global nutritional supplement market. For instance, in October 2017, Borealis AG and Borouge, plastic solutions providers, launched Anteo, a group of linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) packaging grades to cater to the global packaging market.



Global Extrusion Coating Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada



Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America



Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA

