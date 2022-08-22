New York, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Teaching and Learning Market: Market Segments: By Product ; By User Type ; By Learning Mode ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191575/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, it allows learners independence so that they can choose the learning environment on their own. Improving the standard of education and harnessing improved learning outcomes is the primary objective behind the changing focus of educational institutions towards smart teaching and learning. This style of learning focuses on providing students with complete learning through the use of digital technology to prepare them fully for the advanced world of today. By introducing a different direction from blind learning and also by creating a more diverse learning environment, smart learning is transforming the classroom, and this form of learning is focused on smart technology and smart devices. This learning depends not only on the hardware and software available but also on how these are represented in the classes or online training in aggregation.



Market Highlights

Global Smart Teaching and Learning Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 22.8% in 2030.

Global Smart Teaching and Learning Market to surpass USD 95.58 billion by 2030 from USD 24.31 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 22.8% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30. Factors such as increased importance of smart education and learning technologies; increased demand for these technologies contribute to digital education for students, workers, and others; enhanced accessibility of handheld communication devices; increased demand for collaborative learning drives the global market growth. Furthermore, an increase in the number of virtual schools and the advent of the trend of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) are expected to present significant opportunities for market growth in the near future. In addition, due to the growing demand for learning analytics solutions, such as the reference management system, the learning content management system, the student management system, and the library management system, the benefits of smart teaching and learning resources are increasingly recognized by academic and corporate users.



Global Smart Teaching and Learning Market: Segments

Software Segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 15.2% during 2019-30

Global Smart Teaching and Learning Market are segmented by Product as Hardware, Software, Services, and Education Content. The service segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 72.6% in 2018 owing to the availability of various smart education and learning portals in the form of study notes, test-prep materials, question banks, and learning videos that deliver better quality educational content. Whereas, the software segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing software implementation provides organizations with a well-organized Enterprise Resource Planning framework that helps faculty members to maximize performance, data protection & quality and effectively manage classrooms & schools.



Simulation-based learning to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global Smart Teaching and Learning Market are segmented by mode of learning into Blended, Adaptive, Virtual Instructor-Led Training, Collaborative, and Simulation-Based. The greater market share of 23.8% in 2018 and the growth is attributed to continuous technological advancements in the integration of cognitive and technical skills. The demand for smart education and learning has been segmented into numerous learning forms, including social learning, virtual LED teacher training, in addition to blended learning and simulation-based learning. In addition, over the forecast era, the simulation-based learning segment is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate. Over the projected length, the adaptive learning segment is also expected to expand at a significant rate. This growth is due to the fact that it provides a customized forum that allows learners to advance based on their own speed and skills. In addition, adaptive learning, combined with analytics, lets teachers gain real-time insights on user development. The increasingly rising implementation of learning analytics is therefore having a positive effect on the growth of the smart education and learning market.



Retail Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global Smart Teaching and Learning Market are segmented by User Type into Academics and Corporate. The academic end-user segment dominated the market with a market share of 66.8% in 2018. Moreover, the corporate segment is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period. Growing demand within the organizational domain for smart education and learning strategies can be accredited to a growing imperative to ensure that workers have the information and skills required to address potential challenges. Smart education and learning can also minimize some of the costs associated with the delivery of conventional education and learning services during a time when the employee is not physically present.











Global Smart Teaching and Learning Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising demand for learning analytics

Among the corporate and academic categories of the smart teaching and learning industry, where applications are used as an analysis and data tool, the demand for learning analytics applications is increasingly growing. This is seen as a major driving factor for the market’s growth. Analytical applications enable users to strengthen the involvement of all stakeholders in the learning process, combine processes, and achieve the targeted educational objectives in obtaining predictions about learning outcomes, reformation, and resources. In the substitution of outdated approaches and the introduction of modern solutions, educational innovations play a critical role. The smart teaching and learning market is equipped with numerous opportunities due to the rising demand for cloud-based analytics solutions.



Proactive Government Initiatives in the Developing Markets

Many countries have taken ambitious steps to increase the adoption of intelligent education and learning systems, which are expected to provide the industry with lucrative opportunities. The U.S. government, for example, aggressively encourages the use of e-textbooks, graphics, and other interactive smart content, especially in the K-12 category, to increase the learning experience. Due to the burgeoning demand for mobile devices and digital education around the world, the global education market has undergone a significant shift in learning models. Mobile learning has become commonplace, fully revolutionizing conventional business models of education. Due to the ease of being incorporated into their business and learning models in developing countries such as China and India, the adoption of mobile learning has increased in organizations as well as educational institutions.



Restrain

Poor Internet Connection and Distraction while learning

If the user does not have a proper internet connection or if there is a poor quality of connection, mobile devices used for smart learning may be a problem because users may face problems when learning. For students, mobile devices can be a distraction, particularly for the younger age group. Instead of online learning, they are drawn to playing games on mobile devices, and teachers and parents cannot monitor the kids. Mobile learning for adult age groups can also be interrupted if alerts and messages are continuously received by the user. The growth of the smart education and learning market is therefore limited due to such distractions.



Global Smart Teaching and Learning Market: Key Players

Global Smart Teaching and Learning Market: Regions

Global Smart Teaching and Learning Market are segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.



Global Smart Teaching and Learning Market in North America held the largest market share of 39.2% in the year 2018 and is projected to remain the dominant segment over the forecast period. This growth is due to the involvement of well-established suppliers of ICT solutions and a broad client base. From 2020 to 2027, the area is projected to register a CAGR of 15.0 percent. In addition, the demand for smart education and learning is also expected to see noticeable growth over the projected period in South America. The introduction of emerging technologies such as Massive Open Online Courses ( MOOCs), microlearning, gamification, and customized literacy programs can be attributed to this. Asia-Pacific countries are greatly contributing to the development of the market for smart learning systems. In order to assess the power of creative learning methodologies, the implementation of smart learning technologies is specifically deployed in this area; rapid economic development in the region allows it to become one of the world’s fastest-growing education markets.



Competitive Landscape:

Global Smart Teaching and Learning market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as Saba Software, Blackboard, Inc., Samsung, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation hold a substantial market share in the Global Smart Teaching and Learning market. Other players analyzed in this report are SAP SE, SMART Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe, Inc., BenQ Corporation, D2L Corporation, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Pearson, and McGraw-Hill among others.



Key players are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as product launches in the global nutritional supplement market. For instance, in 2020, SMART Technologies combined their SMART Learning Suite Online Software with the G Suite for Education. This integration was done with the SMART Learning Suite app on G Suite Marketplace that is utilized for connecting the learning platforms.



Global Smart Teaching and Learning Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA

Global Smart Teaching and Learning Market report also contains analysis on:



Global Smart Teaching and Learning Market Segments:

By Product:



Software



Learning content management system (LCMS)

Learning management system (LMS)

Assessment system

Adaptive learning platform

Others

Services

Managed

Professional

Hardware

Interactive displays

Interactive tables

Interactive response systems

Education Content

Text-based

Video-based

Audio-based

By User Type:

Academics

Kindergarten

K-12 schools

Higher education

Corporate

Small and medium enterprises

Large enterprises

By Learning Mode:

Blended

Adaptive

Virtual Instructor-Led Training

Collaborative

Simulation-Based

Global Smart Teaching and Learning Market Dynamics

Global Smart Teaching and Learning Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

