New York, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive NVH materials Market: Market Segments: By Type ; By Application ;By Vehicle Type ; and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191574/?utm_source=GNW

Different materials are used to regulate a vehicle’s NVH performance; some are used to regulate airborne noise, while others are used to control structure-borne noise and interior component-generated noise. These materials are first transformed and applied in the vehicle into goods. A vehicle’s NVH function has been described as a key factor affecting the buyer’s buying decision. Manufacturers of automotive vehicles are actively promoting vehicle performance in terms of speed and horsepower, but customers are demanding more comfort for drivers and passengers. This has intensified the considerable effort of car manufacturers to systematically reducing, contain, and potentially eradicate vibration and noise in the automotive environment.



Market Highlights

Global Automotive NVH Materials Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 5.41% in 2030.

Global Automotive NVH Materials Market to surpass USD 22.52 billion by 2030 from USD 7.9 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 7.41% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30. The rising market share is due to high car sales and increasing demand worldwide for lightweight vehicles. NVH is associated with noise, vibration which harshness which provides a wide spectrum of sensations from hearing to feel. As it is considered to be the most crucial part of product production, the demand for automotive NVH materials is experiencing rampant growth. Growing demand for cars in developing economies is directly impacting demand for noise control products in automobiles due to rapid urbanization, growing disposable incomes, and evolving lifestyles. The growing market for replacement auto-parts and soundproofing accessories is expected to increase demand for products over the forecast period.



Global Automotive NVH Materials Market: Segments

Foam laminates Segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 15.2% during 2019-30

Global Automotive NVH Materials Market is segmented by Type as rubber, foam, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), metal sheet, cork, felt, and others. The other types include fiberglass and resins. as the Rubber segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 30.12% in 2018 as rubber provides noise absorption and vibration damping, and is known as the perfect sound absorbing material in automobiles due to its special physical properties of high density and consistency. The rise in production capacity by key rubber producers is driving demand growth across the globe. Over the coming years, the growing use of foam laminates for floor and door insulation in passenger and commercial vehicles is expected to be a key driving force in the growth of this segment. In addition, due to the lightweight and versatility of the commodity, the increased use of foam laminates for the roof lining and cushioning in vehicles is expected to support the demand segment.



Sound Absorption segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.71% during 2019-30

Global Automotive NVH Materials Market is segmented by application into sound absorption, insulation, and vibration damping. The greater market share of 49% in 2018 was accounted for by vibration damping as the demand for the product has witnessed a paradigm shift due to rising awareness among consumers. By minimizing cabin noises and frictions, the increasing importance of noise-free and relaxed riding experiences has increased the use of noise absorption products in automobiles. Moreover, changing customer tastes towards accessorizing car entertainment systems raises the need for automotive noise absorption and damping solutions to boost the efficiency of entertainment systems. The aforementioned variables are expected to drive the growth in demand for the segment over the coming years. The market for NVH materials is expected to experience the highest growth in the application of sound absorption, with a CAGR of 7.8 percent over the forecast period. The increase in demand for these products for this type of application is mainly motivated by a large number of complaints worldwide regarding excessive noise from vehicle parts.



Global Automotive NVH Materials Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Usage in Passenger Vehicles

Growing demand for lightweight vehicles and increasing demand for automobiles worldwide are the factors driving the growth of the global automotive NVH content industry. The market for noise regulator products in vehicles is expanding with rising disposable income, shifting lifestyles, and rapid urbanization. People around the globe have been found to be more inclined towards eco-friendly, lightweight, and comfortable cars. In addition, the swelling of vehicle production is reinforcing the growth of the automotive NVH materials market globally. As demand for cars rises in emerging markets, car manufacturers are focusing more on integrating safety and comfort into their vehicles. In this way, carmakers aim to create product differentiation in order to maximize the overall sales of its product portfolio.



Growing Demand for Light Weight Performance Materials

The reduction of vehicle weight has become one of the big issues in the automotive industry in the current scenario. Light-weight vehicles save fuel, reduce brake and tire wear and help reduce emissions. Lightweight vehicles also enhance fuel economy and assist with NVH power. In addition, Neptune, an ultra-fine fiber that provides high sound absorption efficiency while being very lightweight, has been developed by Tecman Specialty Materials Ltd. Therefore, in order to meet the rising demand, many vehicle manufacturing companies have increased their rate of NVH material consumption due to the advantages of lightweight materials in reducing NVH. This results in the growth of the market for automotive NVH materials.



Restrain

Threat of Substitutes from Alternative Technologies

The availability of additional products that reduce NVH in automobiles is hindering the growth of the global demand for automotive NVH materials. Such materials are used widely to minimize excessive vehicle noise and vibration. In addition, the availability of different alternatives, such as advanced active noise control systems, which use fewer manual inputs to prevent vibration and unnecessary noise diffusion in passenger cabins. In addition, these variables are hindering the growth of automotive NVH materials globally.



Global Automotive NVH Materials Market: Key Players

BASF SE



Company Overview



Business Strategy

Key Product Offerings

Financial Performance

Key Performance Indicators

Risk Analysis

Recent Development

Regional Presence

SWOT Analysis

3M Company

BRC Rubber & Plastics Inc

Dow chemical company

ElringKlinger AG

Huntsman corporation

Sumitomo Riko Co. Ltd

Unique Fabricating Inc

W. KOPP GmbH & Co. KG

Wolverine Advanced Materials



Global Automotive NVH Materials Market: Regions

Global Automotive NVH Materials Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.



Global Automotive NVH Materials Market in the Asia Pacific was the leading segment, having accounted for nearly 50% of the overall market revenues in 2018. Strong economic growth has been experienced in recent years by emerging economies in the region, including India, China, and Indonesia. The growing population and increasing living standards have spurred the region’s demand for automobiles. Growing disposable incomes are now causing customer demand for vehicles with improved standards of driving, convenience, protection, and customization. North America, which experienced almost 5 percent growth in automotive production over the past few years, followed Asia. The involvement of key domestic manufacturers is expected to be a major driving force for the growth of the industry, along with strict regulations on the fuel efficiency of vehicles. During the forecast era, the abundant supply of raw materials such as engineering plastics and rubber is also expected to have positive effects on product demand.



Competitive Landscape:

Global Automotive NVH materials market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as DowDuPont Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited hold a substantial market share in the Global Automotive NVH materials market. Other players analyzed in this report are Huntsman Corporation, Lanxess AG, Covestro AG, 3M Company, BASF SE, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., and Borgers SE & Co. KGaA among others.



Key players are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as product launches in the global nutritional supplement market. For instance, in n November 2015, BASF SE established its largest research & development center in Shanghai to boost its power to innovate in Asia-Pacific. This center will help the company to serve the growing automotive, construction, and personal care industries in a better way.



Global Automotive NVH Materials Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada



Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America



Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA

Global Automotive NVH Materials Market report also contains analysis on:



Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Segments:

By Type:



Rubber



Foam

PVC

Metal Sheet

Cork

Felt

Others

By Application:



Sound Absorption



Insulation



Vibration Damping

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Dynamics

Global Automotive NVH Materials Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191574/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________