Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market Report 2022: Technological Advancement in Patient Monitoring Devices & Availability of Wireless Monitoring Devices Driving Growth

The "Patient Monitoring Devices Market Research Report by Product, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market size was estimated at USD 40.08 billion in 2021, USD 45.31 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 13.14% to reach USD 84.10 billion by 2027.





Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Patient Monitoring Devices to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems, Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices, Hemodynamic/Pressure Monitoring Devices, Multi-parameter Monitoring Devices, Neuromonitoring Devices, Respiratory Monitoring Devices, Temperature Monitoring Devices, and Weight Monitoring Devices. The Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems is further studied across Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems and Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Systems.



The Cardiac Monitoring Devices is further studied across ECG Devices, Event Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders, Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Monitors, and Smart/Wearable ECG Monitors. The Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices is further studied across Fetal Monitoring Devices and Neonatal Monitoring Devices. The Hemodynamic/Pressure Monitoring Devices is further studied across Blood Pressure Monitors, Disposables, and Hemodynamic Monitors. The Multi-parameter Monitoring Devices is further studied across High-acuity Monitoring Devices, Low-acuity Monitoring Devices, and Mid-acuity Monitoring Devices.



The Neuromonitoring Devices is further studied across Cerebral Oximeters, Electroencephalograph Machines, Electromyography Machines, Intracranial Pressure Monitors, Magnetoencephalography Machines, and Transcranial Doppler Machines. The Respiratory Monitoring Devices is further studied across Capnographs, Peak Flow Meters, Pulse Oximeters, and Spirometers. The Temperature Monitoring Devices is further studied across Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices, Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices, Smart Temperature Monitoring Devices, Table-top Temperature Monitoring Devices, and Wearable Continuous Monitoring Devices. The Weight Monitoring Devices is further studied across Analog and Digital.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Patient Monitoring Devices Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technological Advancement in Patient Monitoring Devices & Availability of Wireless Monitoring Devices

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Preference for Wearable Patient Monitoring Devices, Biosensors, and Smart Implants Among Healthcare Payers

Restraints

Risks Associated with Invasive Monitoring Devices

Relative High Cost of Patient Monitoring Products and Inadequate Reimbursement

Opportunities

Growing Market for Non-Invasive and Minimally Invasive Devices

Increasing Demand for Patient Monitoring Devices in Non-Hospital Settings

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Healthcare Professionals

Increasing Pricing Pressure on Market Players

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Patient Monitoring Devices Market, by Product



7. Patient Monitoring Devices Market, by End-user



8. Americas Patient Monitoring Devices Market



9. Asia-Pacific Patient Monitoring Devices Market



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Patient Monitoring Devices Market



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Company Usability Profiles



13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s3wcxl

