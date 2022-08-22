Aluminum Market to expand at a 6.2% value CAGR during forecast period 2022 - 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aluminum market is expected to auger impeccable growth with a surging CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2032. The aluminum market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 155,352.44 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 283,506.6 Million by 2032. Growth is attributed to the increasing use of lactic acid in end-user industries. From 2016-2021 a CAGR of 4.3% was registered for the lactic acid market.



Aluminum is considered one of the most abundant metals found in the Earth’s crust. On the basis of weight, it accounts for approximately 8% of the earth’s crust. Owing to the wide availability and numerous properties of aluminum make it a widely used metal all over the world. The diverse application of aluminum in various industries such as food & beverage, packaging, household products, transportation, and electronics is fueling market growth during the forecast period.

Aluminum is said to be the perfect substitute for materials such as iron and steel majorly due to its lower self-weight and high strength properties. Due to its application in several end-use industries, the prices of aluminum fluctuate occasionally.

Request a sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-301



Key Factors

Aluminum possesses several properties including high conductivity, corrosion resistance, and ease of recycling. Backed by these impressive properties, the aluminum market size is expected to swell over the projection period.

Over a span of time, metal has been increasingly used in combination with diverse alloying elements that incorporate magnesium, silicon, zinc, and copper. These combinations aid in advancing the properties of aluminum which include high-temperature sustainability, high tensile strength, and high fatigue strength. These factors help in making aluminum a more reliable metal.

A rise in urbanization and industrialization all over the world are considered major factors boosting the demand for aluminum. The construction industry is picking up pace globally with the rise in the development of residential and commercial buildings, it has fueled growth in the aluminum market as well.

Aluminum and aluminum alloys are prime materials highly used in the building and construction industry. Substantial growth is witnessed in the construction industry that is anticipated to augment the need for better materials including low self-weight and high durability and strength. This will create lucrative growth opportunities for the aluminum market in the construction industry.

The automotive industry is increasingly using aluminum in the manufacturing of automotive parts which in return is propelling the growth of the market in the forecast period. Key players in the automotive industry are replacing heavy steel with aluminum due to its lightweight and efficient physical properties.

There is an ever-increasing demand for improved durability because of the surging adoption of smart devices which in return creates lucrative opportunities for lightweight aluminum components.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-301



Competitive Landscape

Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd., BHP Billiton Ltd., Vedanta Resources plc, Norsk Hydro ASA, United Co., RUSAL, Dubai Aluminum Co. Ltd., Hindalco Industries, Xinfa Group Co. Ltd., Emirates Global Aluminum PJSC, Rio Tinto Alcan Inc. is some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

Key players in the aluminum market are inclining towards research & development for efficient and scalable casting methods that will offer leading manufacturers a competitive edge.

Key Segments Profiled in the Aluminum Industry Report

Aluminum Market by Series:

Series 1 Aluminum

Series 2 Aluminum

Series 3 Aluminum

Series 4 Aluminum

Series 5 Aluminum

Series 6 Aluminum

Series 7 Aluminum

Series 8 Aluminum

Aluminum Market by Processing:

Aluminum Castings

Flat Rolled Aluminum

Aluminum Rods & Bars

Aluminum Extrusions

Aluminum Pigments & Powder

Aluminum Forgings

Aluminum Market by Region:

North America Aluminum Market

Latin America Aluminum Market

Europe Aluminum Market

Asia Pacific Aluminum Market

Middle East and Africa Aluminum Market





More Insights into the Aluminum Market

North America showcases lucrative growth opportunities in the global aluminum market. Rising technological advancements in various product manufacturing technologies and processing equipment are expected to boost the growth of the aluminum market.

North America is predicted to account for the dominant share of the global aluminum market by generating 21% of the global market revenue in 2022. Industries such as automotive, aerospace, and defense are projected to rise during the forecast period.

Countries like Russia and Canada also fall among the leading countries to generate the highest revenue for the global aluminum market over the forecast period. According to the analysis, the European aluminum market is projected to witness significant growth opportunities in the forecast period.

On the basis of year-on-year growth, the Asia Pacific region is the best performing portion globally. Increased industrialization and urbanization surged investments and activities in the region to boost growth in the aluminum market.

Ask For Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-301

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer’s

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.7.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.7.2. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.7.3. Retailers

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.9.1. By Key Regions

3.9.2. By Key Countries

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

Read More TOC

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials

Aluminum Chemicals Market Size: Global Aluminum Chemicals demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 168 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%to be valued at US$ 260 Billion from 2022 to 2032

Activated Alumina Market Forecast: The global activated alumina market is estimated to secure a bearish CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period and attain a value of US$ 642.8 Million by 2032. The current valuation of the market stands at US$ 1129.6 Million in 2022

Building Thermal Insulation Market Sale: The global building thermal insulation market is anticipated to secure US$ 29,034 Million in 2022. During the forecast period ranging from 2022 to 2032, the market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3%

Carbon Nanotubes Market Outlook: The global carbon nanotubes market is expected to be valued at US$ 894 Million in 2022. Increasing product demand from application industries including electronics, plastics, and energy storage is expected to drive the industry over the forecast period

Thermal Interface Materials Market Trends: The global thermal interface materials market is expected to flourish in the global market and thrive at a CAGR of 11.2% between 2022 and 2032. The market is forecasted to reach USD 5.33 Billion by 2032, while it holds a market value of USD 2.05 Billion in 2022

Plastic Compounding Market Growth: The global plastic compounding market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 64.8 Billion by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 7.4% by 2022-2032. The plastic compounding market size is anticipated to be valued at about US$ 163.9 Billion by 2032 end

Immunohistochemistry Market Analysis: The immunohistochemistry market is projected to be valued at US$ 2.05 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 4.59 Bn by 2032, with a rapid CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2032

North America Potassium Formate Market Type: The North America potassium formate market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 216.3 Mn by 2022. The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022-2032 and top a valuation of US$ 344.6 Mn by 2032

Reclaimed Rubber Market Value: The global reclaimed rubber market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 1.15 Billion by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 10.9% by 2022-2032. The reclaimed rubber market size is anticipated to be valued at about US$ 3.25 Billion by 2032 end

Hydroxyapatite Market Share: The global hydroxyapatite market was valued at US$ 448.0 Mn in 2021 and is likely to reach US$ 480.2 Mn by 2022. Furthermore, with rising demand from healthcare industry, the overall sales of hydroxyapatite are expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.6% between 2022 and 2032, topping a valuation of US$ 996.4 Mn by 2032

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/aluminum-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/published-reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs