Global Cloud Gaming Market to Record Robust Growth of CAGR 42.7% and to Reach Value of USD 12.6 Billion by 2028 | Market Overview, Competitive Landscape, Emerging Trends, Forecast Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Cloud Gaming Market finds that the 5G technology’s low-latency capacity to augment the growth of the Global Cloud Gaming Market during the forecast period.

The Global Cloud Gaming Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 12.6 Billion in 2028.

The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 1.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 42.7% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Cloud Gaming Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Offering (Infrastructure, Gaming Platform Service), by Device Type (Smart Phones, Tablets, Gaming Consoles, PC & Laptops, Smart TVs, HMDs), by Solution (Video Streaming, File Streaming), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

The global Cloud Gaming Market was valued USD 1.5 Billion in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 12.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 42.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

North America captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Cloud Gaming industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.



Market Dynamics :

Driver:

Increasing Implementation of Recent Technologies to Stimulate Market Growth

The growing investment by top market players and the increasing adoption of highly developed technologies is expected to extensively drive the Cloud Gaming Market during the forecast period. Moreover, the leading companies are focusing more on creating new online gaming solutions to advance the gaming experience. Besides, the low-latency capacity of 5G technology offers enhanced services to the gaming platforms. Furthermore, the developments in hyper-scale cloud capabilities, worldwide content delivery networks, and media streaming services are pillars of the Cloud Gaming Market. It is by leveraging such technologies and growth in internet connectivity to provide key prospects for gaming companies across the globe. Besides, the major players in this industry and telecom providers are teaming up to provide gamers with a better experience of 5G gaming. Therefore, these factors will likely boost the Cloud Gaming Market expansion in the coming years.

Segment Analysis:

Offering Infrastructure Gaming Platform Service

Device Type Smart Phones Tablets Gaming Consoles PC & Laptops Smart TVs HMDs

Solution Video Streaming File Streaming

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Regional Analysis :

North America is Dominating the Global Cloud Gaming Market

North America is leading the Global Cloud Gaming Market in 2021 owing to the expanding online gaming solutions demand. As a result, the North America holds the maximum market share during the forecast period. Furthermore, the major increase in the adoption rate of cloud technologies and the sufficient availability of internet infrastructure are other growth factors projected to fuel the Cloud Gaming Market regional market expansion.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/cloud-gaming-market-1792

List of Prominent Players in Cloud Gaming Market:

Amazon Luna

Blacknut

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Shadow

Sony Group Corporation

Tencent

Ubitus K.K.

Vortex

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cloud Gaming Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Offering (Infrastructure, Gaming Platform Service), by Device Type (Smart Phones, Tablets, Gaming Consoles, PC & Laptops, Smart TVs, HMDs), by Solution (Video Streaming, File Streaming), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Recent Developments:

April 2021 - Blacknut collaborated with the communications and entertainment group NOS to offer the gaming experience with 5G across Portugal. In addition, this collaboration aims to provide more than 500 games for playing over the 5G network. After launching 5G technology, NOS delivered Backnut’s gaming service directly to the consumers.

September 2021 - NVIDIA Corporation teamed up with Electronic Arts Inc. to increase the game portfolio on GeForce NOW's gaming platform. Electronic Arts brought its hit games to NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW through this collaboration.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Cloud Gaming Market for the base year and forecast period?

This market titled “Cloud Gaming Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

