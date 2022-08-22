New York, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market: Market Segments: By Product;By Application ;and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191566/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, the use of muscle relaxant drugs by pregnant women, the elderly and other opioid or alcohol addicts is highly limited. In tandem with general anesthetics, muscle relaxant medications are mainly used to achieve muscle relaxation during surgical procedures. In comparison, muscle spasms and spastic neurological disorders secondary to multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, fibromyalgia, myofascial pain syndrome, etc. are also included in the care. By inhibiting nerve impulses in the brain and spinal cord, these medications exert their muscle-relaxing effects and can help break the pain-spasm-pain loop, where pain causes the muscles to spasm as a defensive response and, in turn, causes more pain. They can also be used when their back pain causes disrupted sleep for their sedative effect.



Market Highlights

Global Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market to surpass USD 2890.90 Million by 2030 from USD 1713.70 Million in 2018 at a CAGR of 7.18% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30.

The competitive factors driving the growth of the global demand for muscle relaxant drugs are expected to be the rising prevalence of musculoskeletal problems and increasing customer awareness of their treatment and management. Market development is attributed to numerous factors, such as the rising prevalence of skin diseases and the adverse effects of ultraviolet radiation, an increase in the use of neuromuscular blocking agents in surgery, an increase in the geriatric population, and an increase in disposable income, contributing to an increase in spending on facial aesthetic therapies. In addition, changing prescribing practices may change the growth rate of the demand for muscle relaxant drugs.







Global Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market: Segments

Neuromuscular Blocking AgentsSegment to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.02% during 2019-30

Global Muscle Relaxant DrugsMarket is segmented by product into facial aesthetics relaxants, neuromuscular blocking agents, and skeletal muscle relaxants.The greater market share of 50% in 2018 was accounted for by the facial aesthetics relaxants segment and is expected to see the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the high safety and efficiency of these relaxants.The relaxant drugs for facial aesthetics are further categorized into botox, Dysport, and others. Among these, during the historical era, botox accounted for the greatest share of the demand for muscle relaxant drugs and is further expected to remain the top drug on the market during the forecast period. However, due to the growing number of facial and cosmetic surgeries and the evolving definition of beauty around the world, the segment of facial aesthetic relaxants is expected to experience the highest growth rate. Increased use during general surgeries of neuromuscular blocking agents will drive the growth of the global demand for muscle relaxant drugs.



Online pharmacy segment to grow with the highest CAGR of XX.X% during 2019-30

Global Muscle Relaxant Drugs Market is segmented by application into hospitals pharmacy, online pharmacy, and retail pharmacy. Recently, due to the rising awareness of new disease reversal treatment options, there has been a tremendous change in patients choosing prescription medications over over-the-counter drugs. Due to the growing amount of hospital and clinical consultations, the hospital pharmacy would dominate the market.







Global Muscle Relaxant DrugsMarket: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising prevalence of musculoskeletal problems

The competitive factors driving the growth of the global demand for muscle relaxant drugs are expected to be the rising prevalence of musculoskeletal problems and increasing customer awareness of their treatment and management. Structurally distinct medications are the recent technologically improved muscle relaxants used to alleviate muscle spasms, discomfort, and hyperreflexia. Another main factor driving the growth of the muscle relaxant drug market is the rise in disposable income, which further contributes to an increase in spending on facial aesthetic therapies. In addition to the increase in disposable income, awareness of personal skincare is increasing worldwide.



Increasing prevalence of skin diseases and harmful effects of ultraviolet radiation

The growing prevalence of skin diseases and adverse effects of ultraviolet radiation, growing disposable income leading to increased expenditure on facial aesthetics therapy, increasing geriatric population, and increasing usage of neuromuscular blocking agents in surgeries are the main factors driving the growth of the muscle relaxant drug market. The elasticity of the skin decreases and it becomes vulnerable to sunburn due to rising pollution, excessive consumption of alcohol and tobacco, and ultraviolet radiation. In addition, the majority of the world’s population is affected by acne, the most common dermatological disease. Muscle relaxant procedures based on botulinum toxin are used to treat these skin diseases, contributing to the growth of the market for muscle relaxant drugs.



Restrain

High Investment and Strict Regulatory Norms

The growth of the muscle relaxant drug market is obstructed by factors such as strict regulatory requirements, risks associated with muscle relaxants, and high capital spending. Elevated capital is required to manufacture muscle relaxant drugs. In addition, as a complex process, the use, separation, and development of raw materials for the development of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical drugs require professional and qualified personnel. In addition, time-consuming procedures are the growth and approval of muscle relaxant medications. All these factors contribute to high spending on capital, which hinders the growth of the demand for muscle relaxant drugs.



Global Muscle Relaxant DrugsMarket: Regions

Global Muscle Relaxant DrugsMarket is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.



Global Muscle Relaxant DrugsMarket in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2018 and the region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years and is likely to remain dominant over the forecast time period. The increasing number of new drug applications in North America and the regional presence of a large number of renowned firms can be attributed to this regional supremacy. Europe took second place in the muscle relaxant drug market. Due to the rising aging population base in countries such as Japan, the Asia Pacific is projected to register a high CAGR in the muscle relaxant drugs market globally over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing geriatric population and the increasing number of surgeries are expected to help the growth of the demand for muscle relaxant drugs in the Asia Pacific region.







Competitive Landscape:

Global Muscle Relaxant Drugs market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., which hold a substantial market share in the Global Muscle Relaxant Drugs market. Other players analyzed in this report are Medtronic, Mallinckrodt, Vertical Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories, Par Sterile Products, SteriMax, and Endo Pharmaceuticals. among others



Recently, various developments have been taking place in the market. For instance, GlaxoSmithKline PLC commenced building a large tablet manufacturing plant in Bengal, Karnataka, India in September 2015.



Global Muscle Relaxant DrugsMarket is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – the United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA



