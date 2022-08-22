New York, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market: Market Segments: By Service Type ; By Category ;By Business Model ; By Subscriber ;and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191564/?utm_source=GNW

MVNOs provide mobile network operators (MNOs) with financial benefits through the development of new revenue sources, higher margins, and faster return on investment. In addition, the competitive advantages offered by the MVNOs are tapping the niche segment and gaining a higher share of the overall market traffic. In addition, some of the organizational advantages offered are enhancing overall efficiency by exchanging business processes and utilizing the network.



Market Highlights

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market to surpass USD 126.2 billion by 2030 from USD 60.2 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 10.5% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30.

The key factors that have a positive effect on the growth of the global market for mobile virtual network operators are segment-targeted pricing and creative marketing strategies, the rapid popularity of triple-play networks in developed countries, and an increase in mobile device penetration and low-cost mobile service demand. Over the forecast period, the rising use of data and value-added services such as live streaming and M-commerce-based services are expected to drive the mobile virtual network operator market. It is projected that the growing proliferation of smartphones around the world and the resulting increase in the mobile user base will significantly contribute to the growth of the market in near future.







Global Mobile Virtual Network OperatorMarket: Segments

The cellular M2M category segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 15.2% during 2019-30

Global Mobile Virtual Network OperatorMarket is segmented by service types discount, cellular M2M, business, media & entertainment, migrant, retail, telecom, and roaming. The discount segment dominated the market with a revenue share of XX% in 2018as the telecom service prices have declined, increasing the need for low-cost services. Therefore, to gain more clients, corporations offer cheap services. MVNOs operating in the discount group provide their services to consumers, but only with essential telecommunications services, such as voice and SMS. Whereas, during the forecast period, the cellular M2 M segment is expected to experience the fastest market growth. This will be attributed to the growing adoption of cellular technology in various applications, ranging from cars to vending machines; technological developments in the 3 G M2 M niche; and the expansion of coverage of the mobile network. In addition, the number of MNOs partnering with M2 M service providers has increased significantly, which is expected to boost the market for MVNO deployment in M2 M applications in the coming years.



Prepaid MVNO Segmentto grow with the highest CAGR of XX.X% during 2019-30

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market is segmented by category into postpaid and prepaid. The greater market share of XX% was accounted for by the postpaid division in the MVNO market in 2018as consumers do not have to pay anything upfront for postpaid plans; they receive a monthly bill, as per the use of services. In comparison, unlike many prepaid mobile phone plans, postpaid cell phone plans also have customers with exclusive incentives and facilities. Prepaid bifurcation, on the other hand, is expected to see faster market growth during the forecast period. Prepaid deals are extremely flexible and you only have to pay for the services you choose to use, which enhances the market for prepaid services.



Enterprise Segment to grow with the highest CAGR of XX.X% during 2019-30

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market is segmented by Subscriber into Consumer and Enterprise. The Consumer segment dominated the market with a market share of XX% in 2018and it is expected to dominate the market in the near future as well. The growth of the MVNO market is influenced positively by the growing mobile network subscribers and the growing penetration of mobile devices. The increasing penetration of mobile devices enables the use of data-intensive apps, such as internet browsing and video streaming, to expand. Investments are being made to boost the coverage of the network and stimulate growth in subscribers to mobile broadband (MBB). The model of a mobile virtual network operator provides advantages such as time efficiency and cost-effectiveness, which are expected to draw more customers and, in turn, increase market segment growth. Intelligent networks linking a wide variety of devices make it possible to improve business efficiency. The relationship between MNOs and MVNOs relies heavily on the prestige of the company, the distribution network, promotional strategies, and segment access.



Global Mobile Virtual Network OperatorMarket: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing adoption retail sector and Demand for Low-Cost Mobile Services

The average cost of a phone has decreased dramatically with rising economies of scale and technological advances in the cell phone manufacturing industry. This has resulted in a rise in worldwide cell phone usage, which means an increase in subscribers to the mobile network. MVNOs target a niche market to provide bundled to value-added low-cost services that include enhanced voice, video, mobile internet, mobile payment applications, and mobile TV, bringing down the competitive subscriber churn-out rate. These devices accelerate the growth of the demand for mobile virtual network operators.



Rapid Growth of Triple-Play Services in Developing Countries

Triple-play packages are bundled bundles of broadband internet access, television, and latency-sensitive telecommunications services provided by different service providers. In North America, the idea of triple-play services has been very popular. Telecom companies are gradually delivering triple-play services to consumers in the United States, so they can deliver better pricing and attract more customers. Triple-play services will likely be provided over the internet worldwide in a few years. Major tech firms are also designing applications in developing countries to provide such services. Cell phones are increasingly becoming a multi-feature gadget that expands its versatility beyond voice calls. Demand for package packs is therefore growing, which positively shapes the business outlook for MVNO in all regions.



Restrain

Increase in operational costs and low-profit margins & reduced tariffs

The market size is expected to be restrained by declining profit margins. Businesses are unable to reduce their expenses at the same rate as they lower their prices. Moreover, the market for high revenue-generating voice and SMS segments is declining rapidly, further impacting the growth of the industry. However, increased operating costs associated with the deployment of affordable services and low-profit margins, and reduced tariffs are expected to hamper the growth of the MVNO market due to the existence of low-cost input by players.



Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market: Regions

Global Mobile Virtual Network OperatorMarket is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.



Global Mobile Virtual Network OperatorMarket in Europe held the largest market share of XX% in the year 2018and is projected to remain the dominant segment over the forecast period. Growth can be attributed to the favorable regulatory environment that is expected to play a key role in the creation of operators of mobile virtual networks. The main services for regional growth over the forecast period are projected to be data services. Moreover, the Asia Pacific and MEA are projected to experience significant growth. The phenomenal expansion of the telecommunications services industry in this region can be attributed to the growth of the demand for mobile virtual network operators in the Asia Pacific Region. Emerging economies in the region are making efforts to extend and modernize their telecommunication networks, such as India, Vietnam, Myanmar, and China. It is also projected that southeast Asian countries such as Thailand, Singapore, and the Philippines will contribute significantly to regional market expansion over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape:



The Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as Virgin Media Business (UK), DataXoom(US), Lebara(UK), KDDI(Japan), Asahi Net(Japan), Virgin Mobile USA(US), hold a substantial market share in the Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator market. Other players analyzed in this report are TracFone Wireless(US), Boost Mobile(Australia), Lycamobile(UK), Tesco Mobile(UK), PosteMobile(Italy), Airvoice Wireless(US), Asda Mobile(UK), Giffgaff(UK), Kajeet(US), Voiceworks(Netherlands), Ting(US), Red Pocket Mobile(US) and Consumer Cellular(US)among others.



Key players are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as product launches in the global nutritional supplement market. For instance, In March 2020, Verizon Communications Inc. announced the launch of Yahoo Mobile, a new virtual network. Through this, the carrier will offer unlimited talk, text, and data, as well as mobile hotspot features, to its customers. The company added that mobile hotspot can only be used on one device at a time, while the speeds will be capped to 5 Mbps in this scenario.



Global Mobile Virtual Network OperatorMarket is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – the United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA



Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market: Key Players

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market report also contains analysis on:



Global Mobile Virtual Network OperatorMarket Segments:



By Service Type:



Discount

Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Business

Retail

Migrant

Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Roaming

By Category:

Postpaid MVNO

Prepaid MVNO

By Business Model:

Full MVNO

Service MVNO

Reseller MVNO

By Subscriber:

Consumer

Enterprise

Global Mobile Virtual Network OperatorMarketDynamics

Global Mobile Virtual Network OperatorMarketSize

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

