New York, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IPaaS Market: Market Segments: By Service Type ; By Deployment Type ; By Organization Size ; By Industry Vertical ; and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191563/?utm_source=GNW

Several companies are looking for stable and efficient cloud integration, which is provided by IPaaS solution providers. It enables integration workflows to be developed, controlled, and executed between on-site applications and cloud-based data protocols. In combination with the integration of IoT and B2B services with the cloud platform, the technologies compatible and relevant with Integration flow creation, API life cycle management have prevailed with prominence. All such industry services and their implementations are integrated into the IPaaS within a shared platform.



Market Highlights

Global IPaaS Market to surpass USD 4,058.8 million by 2030 from USD 2.703.8 million in 2018 at a CAGR of 41.2% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30

Growing demand for cloud computing applications is one of the significant factors that fueling the growth of the integration platform as a service (IPaaS) market. Increasing awareness about IPaaS among enterprises has further influenced the growth of the integration platform as a service (IPaaS) market. The rising necessity of advanced systems to enhance the way toward creating, sending, and managing enterprise applications are also positively impacting the growth of the integration platform as a service (IPaaS) market.An extensive need for efficient processes for managing and developing enterprise applications coupled with the increasing deployment of the cloud-based solution is some of the major factors that are booming the growth of the integration platform as a service (IPaaS) market.







Global IPaaS Market: Segments

Application integration service segment to grow with the highest CAGR of XX.X% during 2019-30

Global IPaaS Market is segmented by service Type into Cloud Service Orchestration, Application Integration, Application Programming Interface Management, Real-Time Monitoring and Integration, Training and Consulting, Data Transformation and Support & Maintenance.The greater market share in 2018 was accounted for cloud service orchestration due to its growing requirement by leaders across industries, who needs iPaaS solution for reducing ownership cost and business agility. Also, due to services offering capabilities such as Application Programming Interface (API) management, data integration, and real-time monitoring & integration that give companies simplicity, visibility, and business agility, the application integration service segment is expected to rise at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Because of advantages such as improved scalability, lower infrastructure costs, faster implementations, improved efficiency & performance, better control of critical applications, and reduced business downtime and losses, the adoption of iPaaS services among companies has increased.



Private Cloudsegment to grow with the highest CAGR of XX.X% during 2019-30

Global IPaaS Market is segmented by deployment type into the private cloud, hybrid cloud, and public cloud.Based on the deployment type, the hybrid cloud holds the largest share in 2018 owing to the growing adoption of cloud services, rising awareness level, and increasing security concerns among enterprises. Rising automation in the manufacturing sector is likely to boost demand in the coming decade for an integrated platform as a service technology. In addition, rising demand from the metals and machinery, food & beverage, and plastics & rubber industries is expected to drive the market at a significant rate. IoT and AI are expected to experience headlong development in the future with the emergence of cloud/fog computing and big data technologies. In addition, innovation in smart sensors or smart sensors that integrate with AI and IoT to provide real-time input and data has significantly contributed to technology adoption.







Global IPaaS Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing awareness about iPaaS among business enterprises

iPaaS provides business enterprises with scalability and allows them to function and cope with an excessive workload. When screened for broader organizational demands, iPaaS helps to sustain or improve the efficiency level of the organization. Market value derivation requires data processing at high speeds for actionable knowledge and behavior. In order to extract full benefit from this type of data explosion, the adoption of integration frameworks such as iPaaS helps create a sensitive architecture. The need for faster deployment in business organizations is increasingly growing and is driving iPaaS demand worldwide. In order to install software or position physical servers in the company, business organizations are creating a system where no work is needed.



Growing adoption of SaaS application and reduced cost of ownership

The increasing adoption by most industries of digital solutions, technological advances, and the rising inclination by the banking sector toward cloud-based solutions are the main factors leading to growth in the global iPaaS market. The increasing need to streamline BFSI operations generates the need for cloud-based solutions that drive the growth of the iPaaS market, including hybrid cloud, private cloud, and public cloud. Increasing demand for faster deployment and scalability and business agility and digitalization of workflows in various industry verticals are some other factors driving the growth of the iPaaS market.



Restraints

High initial investment

Issues related to interoperability within businesses and high initial setup costs are key factors hindering the growth of the iPaaS industry. Furthermore, the lack of trained professionals and competition from alternative technologies such as enterprise service buses also have a negative impact on market growth. In addition, another factor expected to impede the growth of the target market during the forecast period is a complication in interoperability between different applications.



Global IPaaS Market: Regions

Global IPaaS Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.



Global IPaaS Marketing North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2018is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The largest market for iPaaS has been North America and the fastest-growing regional market has been Asia-Pacific. During the forecast period, the market in the region is also expected to expand at a rapid rate. The U.S. is the largest market worldwide, while India’s market has been rising at the fastest rate. Factors such as the growing BYOD pattern, increasing awareness of iPaaS among businesses, and increasing emphasis on lowering ownership costs can be attributed to the expected market growth in Asia-Pacific. In addition, the company’s rising emphasis on data protection and data prevention, coupled with increasing government support in various Asia-Pacific countries, is expected to drive the iPaaS market during the forecast period.







Competitive Landscape:

The Global IPaaS market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as Dell Boomi, Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.), Informatica Corporation (California, U.S.), MuleSoft, Inc. (San Francisco, U.S.), IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.)hold a substantial market share in the global IPaaS market. Other players analyzed in this report are Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), SnapLogic, Inc. (California, U.S.), Celigo, Inc. (San Mateo, California, U.S.), Jitterbit, Inc. (California, U.S.), Scribe Software Corporation (New Hampshire, U.S.), DBSync (Tennessee, U.S.), and Flowgear (Johannesburg, South Africa) among others.



Global IPaaS Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA



Global IPaaS Market: Key Players

Dell Boomi, Inc.

Company Overview

Business Strategy

Key Product Offerings

Financial Performance

Key Performance Indicators

Risk Analysis

Recent Development

Regional Presence

SWOT Analysis

DBSync

Boomi, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Informatica Corporation

Jitterbit, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

MuleSoft, LLC

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SnapLogic Inc

Global IPaaS Market report also contains analysis on:



Global IPaaS MarketSegments:



By Service Type:



Cloud Service Orchestration

Cloud Service Automation

Reporting & Analytics

Training, Consulting & Integration

Application Integration

Application Programming Interface Management

Real-Time Monitoring and Integration

Training and Consulting

Data Transformation

Support and Maintenance

By Deployment Type:

Hybrid Cloud

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Industry:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecommunications

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Public

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Education

Consumer Goods and Retail

Others

IPaaSMarketDynamics

IPaaSMarketSize

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191563/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________