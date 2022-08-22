CinCor Pharma Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for Baxdrostat at the Upcoming European Society of Cardiology 2022 Congress

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) today announced that the company will present Phase 1 clinical data on lead candidate baxdrostat as part of a poster presentation at the upcoming European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress taking place August 26-29, 2022, virtually and live in Barcelona, Spain. Baxdrostat (CIN-107) is a highly selective, potent, once daily, oral inhibitor of aldosterone synthase. The presentation will include clinical data from the randomized, Phase 1, placebo controlled multiple ascending dose (MAD) study which evaluated the safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of baxdrostat in healthy volunteers.



“Baxdrostat has an exciting new mechanism of action that we believe has encouraging potential to become the first major advancement in decades for the broad treatment of hypertension. We look forward to presenting this Phase 1 data, which will provide convincing evidence of pharmacodynamic inhibition of the drug’s enzyme target, aldosterone synthase, as well as demonstrating baxdrostat’s well-behaved pharmacokinetic properties and well-tolerated profile at all doses tested,” said Mason Freeman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at CinCor. “These data complement the recently announced Phase 2 BrigHtn topline data demonstrating clinically meaningful and statistically significant reduction in blood pressure as well as a compelling safety and tolerability profile following treatment with baxdrostat in patients with resistant hypertension.”

Results from a phase 1 multiple ascending dose study demonstrating safety and selectivity of aldosterone synthase inhibitor CIN-107

Date/Time: 28 August 2022, 9:15 – 10 AM CEST

Presenter: Mason Freeman M.D, Chief Medical Officer at CinCor

Session/Topic/Room: Hypertension - Treatment Pharma, Pharmacotherapy, Station 5

Session type: Moderated ePosters

About CinCor

CinCor, founded in 2018, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to bring innovation to the pharmaceutical treatment of cardio-renal diseases. Its lead asset, baxdrostat, a highly selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase, is in clinical development for the treatment of hypertension and primary aldosteronism.

About Baxdrostat

Baxdrostat (CIN-107) is a highly selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase, the enzyme responsible for the synthesis of aldosterone in the adrenal gland, in development for patient populations with significant unmet medical needs, including treatment-resistant hypertension and primary aldosteronism. Hypertension, which is defined by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association as resting blood pressure above 130/80 mm Hg, is generally acknowledged to be one of the most common preventable risk factors for premature death worldwide. Though often asymptomatic, hypertension significantly increases the risk of heart disease, stroke and kidney disease, amongst other diseases. It is estimated that as much as 20% of the global population suffers from hypertension, including nearly one-half of the adult population in the U.S., or 116 million hypertensive patients.

