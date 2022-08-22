Care Counseling Made the Inc. 5000 List!

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. revealed that CARE Counseling is No. 1,610 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Especially, in the mental health industry where providers leave in droves and clinics struggle to hire new talent, CARE seems to have found a secret recipe for success.

Instead of hemorrhaging new hires, CARE is absolutely busting at the seams. The company is opening its sixth location in September, adding dozens of providers and welcoming hundreds of new clients. With over 394% revenue growth in the last 3 years, CARE contributes it's growth to their focus on the clinician. "Our focus is simple," Andrea said. "Let's think about the clinician first, knowing if the clinician is treated well, and they're well-trained, they're going to provide the best service to the client."

"We've grown between 60% and 70% every year like clockwork," John said. "It goes back to consistency, how much growth we think we can handle without messing with the culture or cash flow."

Through it all, they plan to keep their focus locked in on their original mission, providing for the providers.

"So long as we stay focused on that one piece of the puzzle, we have a company that can grow and it's sustainable," Andrea said. "We like our people a lot. We care about them deeply and I think they care about the team and what we've created as well."

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Click Here to View the Full List

For more information, visit www.CAREcounseling.com or call (612) 223-8898

Related Images











Image 1: CARE Counseling makes Inc. 5000 List









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment