United Lithium Corp. Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH; OTC: ULTHF; FWB: 0ULA) (“ULTH” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration activities. The Company is active on multiple high potential lithium projects in both Europe and North America, with a view to being a long-term sustainable supplier of lithium to the rapidly growing lithium-ion battery market.



Sweden – Bergby Lithium Project

Since acquiring the Bergby property in 2021, and adding additional exploration claims, 86 diamond drill holes have been completed for a total of 8090m. This brings the total number of holes drilled on the project since 2017 to 118 diamond drill holes for a total of 9560m.

Multiple strike extensive pegmatites have been intersected in drilling, frequently carrying spodumene mineralization. Drilling is anticipated to continue until year end. Assay results from most recent drilling are awaited, expected to be available for reporting early during Q4 2022.

A 2005 line-kilometre heliborne magnetic and radiometric survey to map lithium bearing pegmatites was completed on the Bergby property in August 2022. A final report with maps is pending, which shall be released as they become available.

South Dakota – Liberty Lithium Project

Additional claims have recently been added to the Liberty Lithium Project in western South Dakota. Over 500 claims were initially staked on US Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) and US Forest Service administered lands, with the second phase of staking adding another 223 claims. Assuming all claims are validated by the BLM, United Lithium will control more than 723 BLM unpatented lode claims in the southern and western Black Hills of South Dakota, with abundant pegmatites throughout the claim package. Many pegmatites can be recognized on satellite imagery, highlighting their width and strike extent.

During the first phase of staking, 225 rock chip samples were collected and sent to ALS Laboratories for analysis. In the second phase of staking, an additional 117 samples were collected and sent to ALS for analysis. Results are pending.

Finland – Kietyönmäki Lithium Project

Field work commenced early this summer at the Kietyönmäki project. Several previously unrecognized pegmatites were identified on the property and sampled, results pending.

Drilling is expected to commence at Kietyonmaki during Q3 2022.

Canada – Barbara Lake

Hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic for the past 2 years and forest fires in 2021, staffing to progress the Barbara Lake was difficult to secure until early this summer. A project manager has designed a exploration program with the expectation of completing a surface rock chip sampling and reconnaissance mapping program this year, followed by a diamond drilling program in 2023.

Lithium Processing Technology

Spodumene concentrate test work and lithium carbonate test results were released in a news release dated October 12, 2021. Testwork to produce lithium hydroxide using electrodialysis has yielded positive results and a press release providing these results and process overview will be released in the near term.

Future Plans

United Lithium has identified other areas in the US that have high prospectivity for lithium-bearing pegmatites, or where there has been historical lithium/tantalum production from pegmatites. Additional claim staking programs are in progress and will be announced when completed and filed with the US BLM.

Mark Saxon (FAusMM), Technical Advisor to the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects) and has prepared or reviewed the scientific and technical information in this press release.

