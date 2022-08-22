BeyondTrust Introduces New Intelligent Identity and Access Security Platform

The BeyondTrust Platform delivers robust capabilities to protect privileged identities and access across all environments, while helping organizations accelerate digital transformation initiatives with simplified deployments

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the leader in intelligent identity and access security, today announced the BeyondTrust Platform, featuring a modern architecture that delivers unprecedented visibility of identities and access across an organization’s entire digital estate, from on-premises to cloud, hybrid and operational technology environments. The BeyondTrust Platform delivers the most powerful intelligent identity and access security through an elegant, unified platform and interface that removes friction and drives unparalleled insights for organizations of all sizes.

Today, organizations are being asked to do more with less, while facing an expanding threat landscape. They know they cannot solve emerging security problems with a disjointed patchwork of solutions or a poorly integrated ecosystem.

“Our customers have told us they want a single platform that removes complexity and the risk created by fragmented infrastructure,” said Raj Cherukuri, Chief Product Officer at BeyondTrust. “They need solutions that accelerate time to value with easy deployments and deliver a robust set of common capabilities to reduce security risk, while accelerating their digital transformation initiatives.”

The BeyondTrust Platform leverages a single interface to discover, manage, and protect identities, control access, as well as proactively detect anomalous activity. This new solution reduces complexity and management burden through a revolutionary single agent approach and unified management console across all BeyondTrust apps. Along with the platform, BeyondTrust also announced:

BeyondTrust’s new Endpoint Security App, a modern privilege management solution that enables better policy management, access control, aggregated application monitoring, and threat detection; these integrated capabilities prevent attackers from elevating privileges, mitigating cyberattacks.

The initial release of BeyondTrust’s new Cloud Privilege Manager App, which provides visibility and management of entitlements across multicloud environments from a single pane of glass. Together, with the Endpoint Security App, it enables broad visibility of identities across an organization’s on-premises and cloud footprint.

By adopting a natively integrated and unified solution for identity and access security, organizations can better tackle existing use cases and expand to emerging ones, further reducing their attack surface. The BeyondTrust Platform provides a unified view of an organization’s identity landscape. This visibility helps organizations:

Better manage, control, and protect their identity landscape

More effectively control access to critical resources

Easily meet security and compliance targets



Key features and benefits include:

Breakthrough User Experience – Unprecedented ease of use by leveraging natively integrated common capabilities, which can be activated as needed with a new trial and self-service approach

– Unprecedented ease of use by leveraging natively integrated common capabilities, which can be activated as needed with a new trial and self-service approach Unified Management – A single console and unified dashboard deliver navigation, management, and reporting across all apps

– A single console and unified dashboard deliver navigation, management, and reporting across all apps A Universal Agent – Streamlined deployment and straightforward maintenance with automatic installs and upgrades with no reboot required

– Streamlined deployment and straightforward maintenance with automatic installs and upgrades with no reboot required Asset Discovery – Gain unified cross domain visibility with scanning across the entire environment

– Gain unified cross domain visibility with scanning across the entire environment Unified Policy Management - Proactively manage drift with a policy advisor, a common policy framework, out-of-the-box policy templates and version control

- Proactively manage drift with a policy advisor, a common policy framework, out-of-the-box policy templates and version control Centralized Reporting - Leverage information holistically across apps to support better decision-making, with easy customization options

- Leverage information holistically across apps to support better decision-making, with easy customization options Holistic Visibility – Gain insight into privileges in use across the entire IT environment – on-premises, cloud, hybrid

– Gain insight into privileges in use across the entire IT environment – on-premises, cloud, hybrid Identity Security Insights – Use identity-centric and cross app analytics for better decision making and prevent problems before they happen

– Use identity-centric and cross app analytics for better decision making and prevent problems before they happen Health Monitoring – Keep track of the health and status of your endpoints and assets with proactive analytics

– Keep track of the health and status of your endpoints and assets with proactive analytics Multitenant Deployment – Create multiple tenants within a deployment with complete isolation to match the organization’s structure

Pricing and Availability

The BeyondTrust Platform and its initial apps will be available globally in Q1 2023.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, empowering organizations to protect identities, stop threats, and deliver dynamic access to empower and secure a work-from-anywhere world. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced privileged access management (PAM) solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

BeyondTrust protects all privileged identities, access, and endpoints across your IT environment from security threats, while creating a superior user experience and operational efficiencies. With a heritage of innovation and a staunch commitment to customers, BeyondTrust solutions are easy to deploy, manage, and scale as businesses evolve. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

