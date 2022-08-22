Infinera to Participate in Upcoming Rosenblatt Securities The Age of AI Scaling Technology Summit

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that it will participate in the following webcasted investor conference:



Rosenblatt Securities The Age of AI Scaling Technology Summit Date: Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Presentation: 12pm EDT / 9am PDT Speakers: David Heard, CEO; Nancy Erba, CFO; Amitabh Passi, Head of Investor Relations Webcast: investors.infinera.com and click on “Events”

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.