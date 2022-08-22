New York, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Fertilizers Market: Market Segments: By Type; By Application; By Crop Type ; and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191554/?utm_source=GNW

Specialty fertilizers release important nutrients. These nutrients are in adequate quantities and are completely consumed by the plants. It regulates the extent of interaction with moisture. Specialty fertilizers also help increase nutrient absorption, minimize potential nutrient losses, and decrease the toxicity caused by high ionic concentrations. These are a fast-growing and diverse category of fertilizer products containing one or more of the essential primaries, secondary or micro-nutrients, and having different characteristics. By supplying plant nutrition for the soil, these fertilizers are diversified to achieve high yield and high-quality products and are fully water-soluble solid fertilizers with a high content of primary nutrients with a low salt index.



Market Highlights

Global Specialty Fertilizers Market to surpass USD 56.71billion by 2030 from USD 27.3billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 7.12% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30.

Key factors expected to help the growth of the global market is rapid technological developments in agricultural technology, growing demand for high-efficiency fertilizers, combined with the adoption of precision farming. Developing regulatory standards, high government spending on agriculture around the world, coupled with farmers’ demand for nutritional fertilizers, are also major factors that are expected to drive global market growth.



Global Specialty Fertilizers Market: Segments

Fertigation Segment to grow with the highest CAGR of during 2019-30

Global Specialty Fertilizers Market is segmented by application into Soil, Foliar, and Fertigation. In areas of row crops, horticultural crops, fruit crops, vegetable crops, and ornamental & flowering crops, fertigation is used. Fertigation is an agricultural technique that involves the application of water and fertilizer through irrigation. This method creates an opportunity to optimize yield and mitigate contamination of the atmosphere. In addition, a farmer may apply nutrients evenly throughout the field through fertigation, whenever needed. Fertigation has the benefit of having less labor, time, resources, and water. Because of its reliability and effectiveness, this mode of application is gaining importance. Hence, owing to the adoption of successful irrigation systems across the world this market is projected to expand over the forecast period.



Fruits & vegetable segment to grow with the highest CAGR of XX.X% during 2019-30

Global Specialty Fertilizers Market is segmented by Crop Type into Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Turf & Ornamentals, and Others. Based on Crop Type, turf and ornamental shield the largest share in 2018 in terms of revenue as it promotes better root growth and development and optimizes crop yield production. They also facilitate nutrient intake by plants which in turn is improving their performance and quality. Rising exports of fruits and vegetables have also contributed to an increase in the area of crop planting, resulting in an increase in the amount of their production. The demand for crop protection chemicals for fruits & vegetables is therefore projected to see significant growth which is expected to drive the demand over the coming years.



Global Specialty Fertilizers Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Efficiency of Specialty Fertilizers

Fertilizers are one of modern agriculture’s most important elements. The production of fruit, feed, fuel, fiber, and other plant products has increased markedly with the application of fertilizers in agricultural practices. Specialty fertilizers offer farmers another opportunity to achieve responsible nutrient stewardship in their arsenal. Nutrient losses, such as runoff, leaching, ambient losses, and direct loss, can occur in many ways. These losses of nutrients would have an extensive environmental impact. These water nutrient losses cause eutrophication on the surfaces of bodies of water, which, in turn, kills the aquatic environment. The high efficiency of specialty fertilizers has therefore contributed to a rise in market growth for specialty fertilizers.



The increase in population and demand for agricultural productivity

The primary factor driving the growth of the market for specialty fertilizers is the rising demand for crop nutrition and knowledge of the role of nutrients in increasing farming production. The use of specialty fertilizers is also assisted by the development of new formulations that can precisely balance nutrition by providing a managed release of essential nutrients. Rising food demand and arable land scarcity are pressuring farming communities to get the most out of limited resources. Due to the rising advantages of these fertilizers over traditional fertilizers, the demand is-. These fertilizers are constantly helping to provide plants with nutrients, are more effective, and help reduce labor as well. The nutrients produced by these fertilizers are adequate and are fully absorbed by the plants.



Restraints

Cost ineffectiveness

The production cost of specialty fertilizer is very high as compared to conventional fertilizers since specialty fertilizers have a complex manufacturing method. The prices of controlled-release fertilizers are four to six times higher than traditional NPK (nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium) prices, according to the IFA (International Fertilizer Association). The high price of different specialty fertilizers, such as micronutrient fertilizers and personalized fertilizers, is therefore expected to hinder the growth of the market for specialty fertilizers.



Global Specialty Fertilizers Market: Regions

Global Specialty Fertilizers Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.



Global Specialty Fertilizers Market in the Asia Pacific held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019owing to due to the rise in the population, growing buying power, growing health issues, the prevalence of crop diseases, market players’ increasing emphasis, increasing government measures, environmental concerns, and lifestyle changes. Factors that are projected to drive the growth of the nitrogen fertilizer market in this area are rising agricultural practices and the need for high-quality agricultural produce. Rice, sugar beet, fruits & vegetables, cereals, and grains are major crops produced in Asia; 90 percent of global rice produced is consumed by the country. High levels of nitrogen fertilizers per hectare are being applied to both short-term and perennial crops by Asian countries such as Korea, China, Japan, and, more recently, Vietnam. Therefore, the area has a strong demand for specialty fertilizers







Competitive Landscape:

The Global Specialty Fertilizers market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as Kingenta Ecological Engineering Co., LTD., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Haifa Group, and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company hold a substantial market share in the Global Specialty Fertilizers market. Other players analyzed in this report are Nutrien, Ltd. (Canada), Yara International ASA (Norway), Israel Chemical Ltd. (Israel), K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) (Chile), The Mosaic Company (US), and EuroChem Group (Switzerland) among others.



Recently, various developments have been taking place in the market. For instance, In June 2019, EuroChem started the production of fertilizers in its new production facility at Araguari in Brazil. With a capacity of producing 6,000 tonnes of fertilizers per day, the new plant marks a key development in the specialty fertilizers business of the company



Global Specialty Fertilizers Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA



Global Specialty Fertilizers Market: Key Players

Yara International ASA

Company Overview

Business Strategy

Key Product Offerings

Financial Performance

Key Performance Indicators

Risk Analysis

Recent Development

Regional Presence

SWOT Analysis

Nutrien Ltd.

SQM SA (Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Israel Chemical Ltd. (ICL)

The Mosaic Company

EuroChem Group

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

OCI Nitrogen

Haifa Group

COMPO

Plant Food Company, Inc.

Coromandel International Limited

Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co., Ltd

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd

Global Specialty Fertilizers Market report also contains analysis on:



Global Specialty Fertilizers market segments:



By Type:



Nitrogenous

Specialty

Potassium

Others

By Application:



Soil

Foliar

Fertigation

By Crop types:



Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Turf & Ornamentals

Other

Specialty FertilizersMarketDynamics

Specialty FertilizersMarketSize

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191554/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________