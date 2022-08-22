Descrypto Holdings’ Subsidiary OpenLocker to Launch The Jockz’ Room Collection on Its OpenStable Platform with Thoroughbred Racing’s Top Jockeys to Engage with Fans Through Innovative Collectibles

West Palm Beach, FL, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenLocker Inc., a subsidiary of DesCrypto Holdings, Inc., (“Descrypto” or the “Company” OTC:DSRO) is excited to announce the launch of The Jockz’ Room on its fan-friendly OpenStable platform to connect thoroughbred racing fans and their favorite jockeys with Web3 and blockchain technology. Building on its success with the Legendary Racing Prospects Collection which allows passionate fans to be a part of a community and follow a horse over the course of its entire career using digital collectibles, OpenLocker is providing exclusive content and an inside look into the day to day life of the jockeys. A portion of the proceeds generated from the Jockz’ Room collection will also support the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund.



OpenLocker connects the digital and the physical worlds by offering real world utility and delivering a physical token of ownership to fans who purchase a digital collectible on its platform. The limited-edition platinum cards are wallet-sized, metal collectible cards that are hand-signed by the jockey and feature the digital art on one side and QR code on the back which directs to the digital viewer. The company leverages technology to add value with utility and rewards designed to attract existing fans and grow the sport.

OpenLocker’s fan friendly platform removes obstacles to the adoption of digital collectibles by accepting both fiat and cryptocurrency as well as minimizing the steps required to set up a digital wallet to store tokens. To accommodate racing’s diverse fanbase and pay homage to the jockeys who hail from Puerto Rico and Latin America, artwork on the digital and physical collectibles in The Jockz’ Room collection will include both English and Spanish. One of one collectibles will also include the jockey’s illustrated portraits.

“OpenLocker is modernizing the experience for racing fans who want a deeper connection with the jockeys they follow in the races. Creating a community and delivering rewards to fans to celebrate jockey performance is a really fun and exciting way to grow the sport”, said retired champion jockey Ramon Dominguez.

“Our team has created a seamless way for jockeys to offer club members exclusive insights and interviews. We also looking forward to supporting the jockeys with an additional revenue stream and donating a portion of the proceeds to the Permanently Disable Jockeys Fund.” said OpenLocker’s Horse Racing Director, Braxton Lynch.

The Jockz’ Room (www.jockzroom.io) will launch on August 26, 2022 leading up to the Travers Stakes race in Saratoga Springs, NY. For more information and to sign up for updates, visit jockzroom.io

About Descrypto Holdings, Inc.

Descrypto is a holding company focused on blockchain technology and digital assets, including the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse. We are focused on the Sports and Entertainment NFT and blockchain infrastructure markets, providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging industry. Through its subsidiary, OpenLocker, Descrypto is connecting fans and athletes with innovative digital collectibles and through OpenStable, which is part of the OpenLocker ecosystem, Descrypto is providing the first thoroughbred racing digital collectibles to a growing next generation of fans. Descrypto is focused on delivering shareholder value by acquiring and developing high-quality companies and key personnel while increasing the value and adoption of blockchain technologies worldwide.

