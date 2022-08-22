New York, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market: Market Segments: By Product ; By Distribution Channel ; and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191547/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, manufacturers are concentrating on creating new goods to satisfy changing customer demands and tastes.



Market Highlights

Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market to surpass USD 2,125 billion by 2030 from USD 969 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 4.6% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30

Growing consumption of energy drinks is expected to drive market growth due to hectic schedules, urbanization, and growing health concerns. The market for non-alcoholic drinks is fueled by the booming demand for functional beverages to supplement health without altering the taste. Rising disposable income has contributed to a high intake of non-alcoholic drinks along with changing lifestyles. In addition, raising concerns about health issues and increasing awareness of energy drinks are among the factors contributing to the growth of the global market for non-alcoholic beverages over the forecast period. In addition, the simple availability of these drinks has increased the consumption of non-alcoholic beverages in supermarkets and online platforms.



Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market: Segments

Functional beverage segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market is segmented by product into CSD, Fruit Beverages, Bottled Water, Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks.The greater market share in 2019 was accounted for by the carbonated soft drink segment as it has become an essential part of life among consumers. Owing to specific safe properties and replacements for carbonated soft drinks, the fruit beverages category is the second largest category. Due to the growing knowledge of tap water quality, bottled water is expected to see the second-fastest growth rate. As the fastest-growing product segment over the forecast period, the functional beverage is expected to emerge. The growth is due to the emergence of more value-oriented and health-conscious smart consumers. Growth in smarter, health-conscious, and value-oriented customers is forcing the industry to change the emphasis from carbonated soft drinks to functional drinks.



Supermarket/Hypermarket segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market is segmented by Distribution Channel into Supermarkets and general merchandisers, Food Service & Drinking Places, Convenience Stores & Gas Stations, Vending Machine Operations and Others. Based on the distribution channel, supermarkets and convenience stores held the largest share in 2018and it is anticipated to progress with the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Another largest distribution channel is food services and drinking sites, which include takeaway stores, fast-food joints, pubs, and full-service restaurants. The demand from this channel is projected to increase over the forecast period, and a significant growth rate over the forecast period is expected for the segment. It is anticipated that foodservice providers, hotels, and restaurants will be important channels for driving global Non-alcoholic market.



Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

High demand for convenience food and change in food habits

The available product with more flavor options and natural ingredients, of an easy, on-the-go caffeinated beverage continues to drive the market for energy drinks. To replenish water and electrolytes lost by sweating during exercise, customers use sports drinks. Sports beverages also contain sugar-based carbohydrates, electrolytes and minerals, and sometimes calcium, vitamins, or caffeine. It is anticipated that advancements in recycling and beverage processing technologies coupled with growing disposable income and standard of living would promote the growth of this industry. Increased demand in developing countries such as India and China, taking into account an enormous population, generates a favorable market for increased production with strong growth potential over the coming years.



Increase in disposable income and growing working population

Global industry is expanding with a growing population and disposable income, along with an increasing number of value-oriented smart customers. The market is expanding due to increased consumption of takeaway goods due to busy lifestyles coupled with rapid urbanization. Coupled with demanding consumers, rapidly evolving technology results in pressure for product augmentation and new product growth. In order to meet requirements and regulations placed across the continents, businesses invest extensively in research to create new products. Stretching and expanding the product range has been a critical factor in achieving success in this industry.



Restraints

Growing concerns regarding health issues

Due to the rise in health issues such as obesity and diabetics, the use of non-alcoholic beverages may decrease in market share. In addition, government controls on sugar drinks and the rise in import duties have further hampered the growth of the industry. However, the high cost of such beverages in some parts of the world can hamper the growth of global non-alcoholic beverages.



Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market: Regions

Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.



Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market in North America held the largest market share of XX% in the year 2018owing to the presence of developed economies and early adoption of soda products. The U.S.-led region is home to many internationally renowned beverage makers, such as PepsiCo and Coca-Cola. Due to the existence of different untapped markets, huge population, and rising disposable income, Asia Pacific has emerged as the fastest-growing area in the non-alcoholic beverage industry. The emerging economies-led zone, such as China, India, Thailand, and Malaysia, has a competitive advantage over other regions, owing to low-cost labor and raw material availability. The global non-alcoholic beverage market is expected to be driven by rising demand for different non-alcoholic beverages from these regions.



.



Competitive Landscape:

Global Non-alcoholic Beverages market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as A.G. Barr, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, DydoDrinco, Attitude Drinks, Co., Livewire Energy; Calcol, Inc., Danone, Nestle S.A., PepsiCo, Inc., and the Coca-Cola Company hold a substantial market share in the Global Non-alcoholic Beverages market. Other players analyzed in this report are Kraft Foods Group, Inc., Suja Life, LLC, FreshBev, Pressed Juicery, Suntory Beverage & Food, Unilever, Asahi Group, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, and Kirin Holdings Co.aong others.



Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – the United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA



Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market: Key Players

PepsiCo, Inc



Company Overview



Business Strategy

Key Product Offerings

Financial Performance

Key Performance Indicators

Risk Analysis

Recent Development

Regional Presence

SWOT Analysis

The Coca-Cola Company

Danone S.A.

Nestle S.A.

Red Bull Gmbh

Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc.

Parle Agro

Monster Beverage Corporation

Arizona Beverages USA

Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market report also contains analysis on:



Global Non-alcoholic Beverages market segments:



By Product:



Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSDs)



Fruit Beverages

Bottled Water

Functional Beverages

Sports Drinks

Other

By Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and general merchandisers



Food Service & Drinking Places

Convenience Stores & Gas Stations

Vending Machine Operations

Other

Non-alcoholic BeveragesMarketDynamics

Non-alcoholic BeveragesMarketSize

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191547/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________