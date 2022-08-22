Better Choice Company Announces Halo Holistic Pet Food’s Improved Formulation and Brand Overhaul

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (NYSE: BTTR), a pet health and wellness company, announces the launch of new and improved Halo Holistic, a leader in natural, holistic pet food for more than 30 years. The improved recipes contain higher levels of responsibly sourced protein, more skin and coat health, and enhanced digestive support through higher levels of guaranteed probiotics and added postbiotics.

“Over our 30 year legacy, it’s always been our mission to improve the Halo brand and advance our product’s nutritional value and benefits,” said Scott Lerner, CEO of Better Choice Company. “Our new and improved Halo Holistic recipes deliver optimal health through responsibly sourced ingredients and complete digestive support.”

The brand also removed soy from all products and created poultry-free recipes for pets with allergies. Other highlights include:

Improved Formulation: Contains no soy, poultry-free options and higher protein content

Contains no soy, poultry-free options and higher protein content High-Quality Ingredients : The first ingredient is: Responsibly sourced and certified animal proteins raised with no antibiotics Uses only non-GMO fruits and vegetables Doesn’t have any corn, wheat, soy or artificial preservatives

: The first ingredient is: More Skin and Coat Support: Includes higher omega fatty acid levels and an optimal 4:1 balance of omega 6 to omega 3

Includes higher omega fatty acid levels and an optimal 4:1 balance of omega 6 to omega 3 Enriched Digestive Support: Guaranteed level of probiotics and added postbiotics

Guaranteed level of probiotics and added postbiotics New Packaging: Features undated package design and premium bag with stay-fresh zipper that can be recycled through a TerraCycle partnership

Available at Petco, Chewy, Amazon and at HaloPets.com, Halo Holistic includes dry and wet food for dogs and cats of all ages and breeds.

Photos are available here.

ABOUT HALO PETS

For over 30 years, Halo Pets has been committed to delivering innovative pet foods for optimal health and happiness. Crafted with high-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients and formulated by leading veterinary and nutrition experts, Halo Pets provides pet parents with natural, science-based nutrition they can trust. For more information, please visit https://halopets.com/.

ABOUT BETTER CHOICE COMPANY INC.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company focused on providing pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We have a broad portfolio of pet health and wellness products for dogs and cats sold under the Halo brand across multiple forms, including foods, treats, toppers, dental products, chews, and supplements. The products consist of kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products and supplements. Better Choice Company's core products sold under its Halo brand are made with high-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients for natural, science-based nutrition. Each innovative recipe is formulated with leading veterinary and nutrition experts to deliver optimal health. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

