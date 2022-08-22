New York, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities for Breakthrough Innovations in High-temperature Electrolysis Technology" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315427/?utm_source=GNW





High-temperature fuel cells are a promising technology for storing excess renewable energy.Current low-cost hydrogen production methods utilize fossil fuels and produce GHG emissions. Producing renewable hydrogen via electrolysis is potentially the ideal route for industrial application. Electrolysis technology offers several advantages, such as the production of carbon-neutral fuel, integration of renewable energies, facilitation of the electricity grid balance, and enhancement of the sustainable use of surplus energy. The findings and growth opportunities that this study depicts will help drive the electrolyzer industry’s economic growth and technology revolution. The study reviews research focus areas and technological challenges that electrolysis technologies must overcome. It pays special attention to describing the technical capabilities of all known electrolysis technologies and presents the main stakeholders involved in this technology and other notable developments. The study covers the patent landscaping for electrolysis technologies, highlighting the important patent owners/assignees and the patent jurisdiction with the highest activity. It outlines and describes the factors influencing market growth, such as limited hydrogen refueling infrastructure and low manufacturing volume of electrolyzer components. The study highlights emerging growth opportunities and presents a performance analysis and comparison of different electrolysis technologies. Finally, it discusses existing commercial electrolyzer technologies’ key performance indicators (KPIs) and analyzes the technical and cost targets.

