Carbide Advances Platform Capabilities to Simplify Management of Security and Compliance Programs Particularly as they Evolve

SYDNEY, Nova Scotia, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbide , an information security and data privacy management platform, today announced a number of significant enhancements designed to help rapidly-growing organizations build security and privacy programs at scale. As the volume and complexity of regulations and industry frameworks continue to evolve, the Carbide platform enables organizations to address multi-compliance demands and more easily achieve enterprise-class security and data protection in support of their company’s growth goals. To learn more about how we do it, visit carbidesecure.com .



On average, organizations lose $4M in revenue due to just one non-compliance event, according to a recent study from GlobalScape. That instance alone may not derail a company's growth, but the sheer volume of complex frameworks and compliance regulations surrounding data protection and privacy have the potential to do just that, especially for smaller entities. ISO , for example, the largest international standards organization in the world, published 1,627 new standards in 2020 alone. With the latest platform enhancements, Carbide customers can streamline their efforts to implement and maintain a security and data protection program in accordance with the latest frameworks, regulations, and best practices, all without sacrificing organizational growth.

Carbide Platform Highlights

1. Introducing Domains and Organizational Controls : With the addition of 12 security and data protection domains and 16 associated organizational controls, the Carbide platform consolidates thousands of customer and regulatory requirements against a universal blueprint to simplify both management and implementation. As organizations seek compliance against multiple frameworks or regulations, this new capability enables them to collect evidence once and address them all.

2. More Integrations to Speed the Path to Compliance : To further automate evidence collection and demonstrate compliance, Carbide continues to add new platform integrations including BambooHR, Heroku, Okta, OneLogin, and Zenefits among others. The ability to connect Carbide directly with the platforms already in use for Cloud Services, Human Resources, and Password Identity Management makes it simple for customers to demonstrate how security controls are being implemented.

3. Furthering the User Experience: The updated platform also includes dashboard improvements to deliver more customized insights about a customer’s security and privacy program. Featuring visualizations that can be customized based on the user’s role, the new dashboard gives users a current snapshot of exactly where they are in their security and privacy journey.

“The Carbide platform assembles all of the policies that you need to cover for a set of security frameworks that are of interest. This gives you a 30,000-foot view and then drills down into the policies and tasks required. It’s almost like paint by numbers, as it is designed to help you satisfy the requirements of multiple security frameworks at once,” noted Stephen Fitzgerald, Chief Operating Officer at Tenera Care.

Simplifying Multi-Compliance with Domains and Organizational Controls

Developed through an analysis of thousands of requirements embedded in regulations, dozens of industry-leading frameworks such as NIST and ISO 27001, common contractual obligations, and evolving industry best practices, the Carbide Domains and Organizational Controls are designed to simplify the management and maintenance of security and compliance programs – even as they increase in scale and complexity. This new underpinning makes it even easier to understand how controls overlap across multiple regulations and frameworks and apply relevant tasks universally against the ones an organization pursues.

Users will have the ability to manage these elements in the new Organizational Controls Library. The functionality enables them to simplify progress tracking and management, as well as filter, sort, and search using Organizational Controls in the Evidence Manager, Implementation Plan, Policy Manager, and Reporting Center. Customers can quickly understand how frameworks and regulations relate, organize compliance efforts by domain, collect evidence once to address requirements for multiple frameworks, satisfy compliance requirements for currently unsupported frameworks, and access new frameworks more quickly. More detail available in today’s blog post .

“The days of skating by with a ‘checkbox‘ style compliance effort tied to individual regulations or standards like SOC 2 or GDPR are coming to an end. Enterprise organizations have sophisticated vendor review processes and third-party risk assessors that are well-versed in multiple frameworks and regulations. Your startup must be prepared to answer detailed security and data privacy questions competently across the spectrum of potential regulations in order to close an enterprise deal,” noted Darren Gallop, CEO, Carbide. “Our new platform enhancements enable customers to do just that by showcasing their commitment to creating enterprise-class security and privacy intentionally, by design. By providing the foundation to match every compliance need, not just one, we help customers get compliant, prevent breaches, and save money with a security and privacy program that amplifies their opportunity for growth.”

To learn more about how we break down enterprise-class security and privacy requirements and make them accessible and achievable, visit www.carbidesecure.com .

About Carbide

Carbide, formerly known as Securicy, makes enterprise-class security and privacy accessible to fast-growing companies. Unlike “checkbox”-style compliance solutions, our information security and privacy management platform is based on universal best practices to enable customers to create, promote, and prove their commitment to security no matter which security framework or privacy regulation they wish to comply with.

By making it easy to embed security and privacy into the DNA of your organization, Carbide can help sharpen your competitive edge and accelerate your company’s growth trajectory. To learn more about how we can help no matter where you are in your security journey, visit www.carbidesecure.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c58224a-6cf7-41cd-89a7-89fda46b3e1b